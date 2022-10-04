AP News Summary at 8:45 a.m. EDT

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers are lying in the streets of a key city in eastern Ukraine following their comrades' retreat that has marked the latest defeat for Moscow. The key logistics hub of Lyman was reclaimed by Ukrainian forces even as Russia moved hastily to annex four Ukrainian regions. The upper house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday rubber-stamped the treaties to absorb four Ukrainian regions. The Russian troops have pulled back from Lyman over the weekend to avoid encirclement, giving Ukraine a key vantage point for pressing their offensive deeper into Russia-held territories.

Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV

Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically speak glowingly about Moscow’s war. A series of embarrassing military losses for Moscow has presented a growing challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news and political talk shows scrambling to find ways to paint Kyiv’s gains in a way that is still favorable to the Kremlin. The less conciliatory tone from state-run media comes as President Vladimir Putin faces more than just battlefield losses; there is widespread Russian discontent about his partial mobilization of reservists and officials are struggling to explain plans to annex Ukrainian regions while they are being retaken by Kyiv’s forces.

In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of Florida residents are facing another day without electricity. About 430,000 homes and businesses remained without power Tuesday morning in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. Meanwhile, Ian still is not done. Officials warned there still was the potential of coastal flooding from Long Island in New York south to North Carolina’s Outer Banks from the hurricane's remnants. Seventy-eight deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida.

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond. The launch early Tuesday forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. It was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year, as it pushes to develop a fully fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening U.S. allies and the American homeland and earning the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States strongly condemned what it described as North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch the missile over Japan.

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists have jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, including in the field of encryption. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for discovering the way that unseen particles, known as photons, can be linked, or “entangled,” with each other even when they are separated by large distances. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.

Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — In the darkness and despair wrought by Hurricane Ian, there were flickers of light and hope. With devastation abounding, churches across hard-hit Southwest Florida are providing a steadying force in the lives of the displaced and the communities now plunged into despair. For all the sermonizing, the pain and grief can sometimes be unbearable for those who have lost homes, cherished belongings or, in some cases, loved ones who perished in the storm. While much was lost, there was also a realization that not all is gone.

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California’s drought deepens, more rural communities are running out of water. Heavy pumping is depleting groundwater supplies that aren’t being replenished by rain and snowmelt. More than 1,200 wells have run dry this year statewide, a nearly 50% increase over the same period last year, according to state data. The groundwater crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the country’s most productive agricultural region, where farmers rely more heavily on groundwater because they aren’t getting much water from the state’s depleted reservoirs.

Chanel goes understated in final day of Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — An understated collection awaited Chanel’s VIP guests for one of the biggest shows of Paris Fashion Week’s final day. For spring, the Parisian stalwart’s designer, Virginie Viard, gently riffed on the 1980s in an overall simple collection doused in black and white and which seemed like it had nothing to prove. There were some minor thrills in the collection. Model Irina Shayk looked ravishing in a shoulder-less, capped-sleeve marbled gown with ruffled tiering. A-line minis led the eyes down to banded white-lattice thigh high socks. Later on Tuesday are shows by Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton.

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers. With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field. As the person ran toward the Rams sideline, Wagner came off the sideline and laid him out with a big hit. The protestor was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.