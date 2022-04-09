AP News Summary at 8:46 a.m. EDT

More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Civilian evacuations are moving forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a tough global response to Friday's train station attack in Kramatorsk, calling it the latest sign of Russian war crimes. Russia denied it was responsible and accused Ukraine’s military of firing on the station to try to turn blame for civilian slayings on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to get out ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the east.

War Crimes Watch: A devastating walk through Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Walking through Bucha, The Associated Press spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Almost every one said they saw a body, sometimes several. Civilians were killed, mostly men, sometimes picked off at random. Several survivors were adamant about that. Many, including the elderly, said they were threatened themselves. The question that survivors, investigators and the world would like to answer is why. Some believe the Russians weren’t ready for an extended fight or had especially undisciplined fighters among them. The deterioration was swift and horrific. “They needed to kill someone,” one survivor says. “And killing civilians is very easy.”

Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in US politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new interference campaign in American politics. That's according to a new assessment described to The Associated Press by several people who are familiar with the findings and spoke on condition of anonymity. Intelligence agencies have so far not found evidence that Putin has authorized measures like the ones Russia is believed to have undertaken in 2016 and 2020. But officials believe he may see the U.S. backing of Ukraine’s resistance as directly targeting him, leading him to try to respond in kind.

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

WASHINGTON (AP) — A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years.

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money to unintended places. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.

Shanghai hospital pays the price for China's COVID response

BEIJING (AP) — A series of deaths at a hospital for elderly patients in Shanghai is underscoring the dangerous consequences of China’s stubborn pursuit of a zero-COVID approach amid an escalating outbreak in the city of 26 million people. Relatives say multiple patients have died at the Shanghai Donghai Elderly Care hospital. They say their loved ones weren’t properly cared for after caretakers infected with the virus were taken away to be quarantined, in adherence to the strict pandemic regulations, depleting the hospital of staff. Family members have taken to social media to plea for help and answers and are demanding to see surveillance video after getting little to no information about their loved ones from the hospital.

Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — When she narrowly lost her bid to become Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams announced plans to sue over the way the state’s elections were managed. More than three years later, as she makes another run at the governor’s mansion, the lawsuit is finally going to trial. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 by Abrams' Fair Fight Action organization. Originally sweeping in scope, it has been narrowed by court rulings and changes in state law that addressed some of the allegations. The issues remaining to be heard at trial have to do with Georgia's “exact match” policy, the statewide voter registration list and in-person cancellation of absentee ballots. The trial is set to start Monday.

North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor. As he enters the final stretch before the state’s May 17 primary, Budd is again hoping for a boost, banking on the power of Trump’s endorsement to put him on top of a field that includes a dozen other Republicans. Trump will return to the state Saturday for a rally in rural Johnston County, just southeast of Raleigh.

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges

POISSY, France (AP) — For months, President Emmanuel Macron looked certain to become France’s first leader in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario has blurred ahead of voting Sunday in the presidential election's first round. Cost of living concerns became a dominant campaign theme and could drive many voters into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017. Their anticipated rematch this time appears far closer. At a town west of Paris where Macron campaigned, market-goers see Le Pen as having a real chance, and some were getting ready to switch their support from him to her.

CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the result if Trump’s father lost. That's according to CNN, which reported that the text was sent two days before Joe Biden was declared the winner. Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas told CNN that "this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.” Separately Friday, Ali Alexander, a conservative activist who helped found the “Stop the Steal” movement, said he had received a subpoena to provide testimony to a federal grand jury as part of the Justice Department’s wide investigation into the insurrection.

