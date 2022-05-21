AP News Summary at 8:46 a.m. EDT

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — After mass shootings killed and wounded people grocery shopping, going to church and simply living their lives, the nation marked a milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. The number was once unthinkable. Now it’s a pedestrian reality in the United States, just as is the reality of the continuing epidemic of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people annually. Americans have always tolerated high rates of death among certain segments of society. But the sheer numbers of what should be preventable deaths, and the apparent acceptance that there’s no policy change coming has people wondering: Is mass death now acceptable in America?

US, SKorea open to expanded military drills to deter North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol say after meeting that they will consider expanded joint military exercises to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea. The announcement Saturday during Biden's visit to Seoul reflects a shift in direction from former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had considered scrapping the exercises and had expressed affection for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The announcement may also put to rest concerns in Seoul that Washington would revert to the Obama administration's policy of “strategic patience” in which it largely looked the other way while North Korea expanded its nuclear arsenal.

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a sorely needed victory in the war he began. the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had removed the last Ukrainian fighters from the plant’s underground tunnels, capping a nearly three-month siege that left more than 20,000 residents feared dead. Concern mounted Saturday for the Ukrainian soldiers who now are prisoners in Russian hands. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said they were sure to face a tribunal for their wartime actions. The Ukrainian government hasn't not commented on Russia’s claim of capturing the plant and completing Moscow’s long-sought goal of controlling the city

EXPLAINER: Who were Mariupol's last defenders?

The Ukrainian forces who made a determined last stand in a Mariupol steel mill against Russian troops were a mixture of seasoned soldiers, border guards, a controversial national guard regiment and volunteers who took up arms in the weeks before Russia’s invasion. As Russia announced it had completed its takeover of Mariupol with the surrender of the fighters who served as the final obstacle, Ukraine’s government did not confirm the city’s fall. Earlier in the week, Ukrainian officials said its combantants in the Azovstal steel plant had completed their mission and were being evacuated, describing them as heroes who had fulfilled a grueling task.

Opposition party more likely to form Australia's government

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The opposition Labor Party appears more likely than Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s coalition to form government after Australia’s election which could result in a rare hung parliament. Analysts say center-left Labor could still form a majority government, after early vote counting on Saturday. But the coalition’s only hope was to form a minority administration in a hung parliament. The government is seeking a fourth three-year term. Minor parties and independents appear to be taking votes from the major parties, increasing the likelihood of a hung parliament and a minority government. Australia most recent hung parliaments were from 2010-13 and during World War II. A record proportion of postal votes because of the pandemic adds to the uncertainty in early counting.

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — Herschel Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. They show Walker did not found the program. It's also not a charity. It's an arm of a for-profit hospital chain. Court documents reveal the company has a checkered history treating veterans and reached a $122 million settlement after the Justice Department sued for improperly treating patients. The company denies the allegations. Walker's campaign criticized the media for writing a story about the program.

North Korea reports more fevers as Kim claims virus progress

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has found nearly 220,000 more people with feverish symptoms, even as leader Kim Jong Un claims progress in slowing a largely undiagnosed spread of COVID-19 across an unvaccinated population of 26 million. The outbreak has caused concern about serious tragedies in the poor, isolated country with one of the world’s worst health care systems and a high tolerance for civilian suffering. Experts say North Korea is almost certainly downplaying the true scale of the viral spread, including a strangely small death toll, to soften the political blow on Kim, who seemed to hint at relaxing his pandemic response.

Former Ohio prisons chief top contender to run US prisons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former director of the Ohio state prison system has emerged as a leading contender to run the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons. That's according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. The people say Gary Mohr, who has also worked in the private prison industry, is at the top of the list of candidates to replace Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal. Carvajal submitted his resignation in January but said he would stay on until a successor was named. The people cautioned a final decision has not been made. It’s unclear when an official announcement will be put forward.

Rare northern Michigan tornado kills 1, injures more than 40

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A rare northern Michigan tornado that hammered a small town has killed at least one person and injured more than 40. Munson Healthcare spokesman Brian Lawson said Friday that he had no details about the person who was killed or the conditions of those who were hurt by the tornado that rushed through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200, at about 3:45 p.m. Mike Klepadlo, who owns a car repair shop in Gaylord, says he and his workers took cover in a bathroom, and that he feels lucky to be alive because it blew the back off the building. A National Weather Service forecaster said extreme winds are uncommon in that part of Michigan because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially in spring when the lakes are very cold.

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine an additional $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea, after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.

