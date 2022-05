AP News Summary at 9:14 a.m. EDT

Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say Russian and Ukrainian troops are engaging in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. They reported that Russian forces were “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday and that the fighting has knocked out power and cellphone service and terrorized civilians. Sievierodonetsk has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up its efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where Ukrainian officials reported constant shelling. The two cities are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk province, which together with neighboring Donetsk makes up Ukraine's industrial Donbas region.

'Now I am a beggar': Fleeing the Russian advance in Ukraine

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian forces press their offensive to take cities in eastern Ukraine, civilians who managed to flee have described intensified shelling over the past week that left them unable to venture out at all from basement bomb shelters. Some managed to make it to the town of Pokrovsk, 80 miles to the south, and boarded an evacuation train heading west, away from the fighting. Fighting has raged around the cities of Lysychansk and neighboring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region. Luhansk and the Donetsk region to its south make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland which is the focus of Russia's current offensive.

Biden called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Their visit to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday comes less than two weeks after Biden comforted families of 10 Black people shot to death at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A cousin of one of the 19 children killed in Texas says her message to Biden is to respect the community during his visit and to work for changes to help protect people. Two teachers at the school were among the dead.

After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security

U.S. schools have bolstered security in the aftermath of the horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Some of the changes include making visitors ring a bell and temporarily banning large backpacks. At least one district is ending the school year early. Administrators are especially jittery as more details about the shooting on Tuesday come out. Authorities say it took officers more than 45 minutes to confront the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 at Robb Elementary School. The larger police presence at schools and a rash of copycat threats have only added to anxiety levels for students and educators.

Unrest erupts at Jerusalem holy site ahead of march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Over 2,500 Jews have visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site ahead of a nationalist parade through the Old City. The visits prompted Palestinians barricaded inside the Al Aqsa Mosque to throw rocks and fireworks. The unrest erupted Sunday ahead of a nationalistic Israeli march through the heart of the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City. Some 3,000 Israeli police were deployed throughout the city. Israel says the march celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. But Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as their capital, see the march as a provocation. Last year, the parade helped trigger an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants.

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities in Nepal say rescuers have narrowed down a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people on board that is feared to have crashed in the mountains. The Tara Air plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom on Sunday, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly before landing. Rescuers have zeroed in on a possible location for the plane but have not been able to visually identify the turboprop Twin Otter aircraft. It has been raining in the area for the past few days. The flight route is popular with foreign hikers and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit a revered temple.

How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost

As a worsening drought forces millions of Californians to use less water, one corner of Southern California has largely shielded itself from supply-related woes: San Diego County. The path it took to get there serves either as a blueprint or a cautionary tale for Western water planners. San Diego’s water is now among the most expensive in the country. That's prompted two largely agricultural irrigation districts in the region to try to break away from the regional water supplier saying they can purchase cheaper water elsewhere. Experts say that would push costs up even more as the state sinks deeper into drought.

Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont appears poised to lose its distinction of being the only state in the country that has never sent a woman to Congress. There are at least five women competing in the Aug. 9 primary for the seat being vacated by the state's lone U.S. House member, Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, who's running for Senate. Given Vermont's liberal reputation, it might seem strange that it would be the final state to send a woman to Congress. But Vermont’s tiny population makes it one of a handful of states with the smallest possible congressional delegation — two senators and one House member. And Vermont has traditionally reelected its incumbents, who have happened to be white men who've served for long stretches.

Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Cultural and arts organizations in Chinatowns across North America have worked for decades on bringing greater appreciation and visibility to these communities. But they faced an unprecedented one-two punch when the pandemic caused shutdowns and racist anti-Asian attacks increased — and continue. As painful as those events are, they also indelibly influenced the reemergence of various Chinatowns as close-knit hubs of vibrancy and culture. From a contemporary arts festival in San Francisco to night markets in New York City, advocates are making Chinatowns “museums without walls.” There has also been renewed interest in business and events from cities, companies and younger Asian Americans from outside the community.

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

LONDON (AP) — Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0