AP News Summary at 8:47 a.m. EDT

Biden says US won't wait 'forever' for Iran on nuclear deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States is “not going to wait forever” for Iran to rejoin the dormant nuclear deal, a day after saying he’d be willing to use force against Tehran if necessary. Biden made the comments at a joint news conference Thursday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The leaders met earlier in the day and discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear program. Biden says the U.S. has outlined for Iran what it's willing to accept in order to rejoin the agreement. Biden says the U.S. is waiting for Iran's response but will not wait forever.

Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 20 in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 20 people and wounded about 90. Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia on Thursday. The city is 268 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of the capital, Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He called the attack “an open act of terrorism” against civilians in locations without military value. Meanwhile, government officials from about 40 countries met in The Hague to discuss coordinating their investigations of potential war crimes in Ukraine.

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. The various schemes and talking points that witnesses have revealed also highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is whether further limits can be put on presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020.

Protesters abandon seized palace with Sri Lanka in limbo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan protesters have begun to retreat from government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday. A tenuous calm reigned in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Wednesday under pressure from protesters furious over the island nation’s economic collapse. But he failed to resign as promised — and made his prime minister acting leader. Protesters want both men out and a unity government in to address the economic calamity. But with a fractured opposition and confusion over who was in charge, a solution did not seem at hand. An official said the president left the Maldives for Singapore on Thursday.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation’s relentless surge didn’t merely persist in June. It accelerated. For the 12 months ending in June, the government’s consumer price index rocketed 9.1%, the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981. And that was nothing next to what energy prices did: Fueled by heavy demand and by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy costs shot up nearly 42% in the past 12 months, the largest such jump since 1980. Even if you toss out food and energy prices — which are notoriously volatile and have driven much of the price spike — so-called core inflation soared 5.9% over the past year.

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, aren’t waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the GOP. The term-limited governor is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served in his administration. Trump is backing a state legislator, Dan Cox, who has endorsed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen. The dynamics have turned next week’s GOP primary for governor into a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan. The former president and the governor offer vastly different visions of the party’s future as they eye presidential runs in 2024.

Venezuela's alarmingly low vaccine rate among worst in world

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Measles, rubella and polio shots are going in children’s arms in Venezuela in recent weeks as part of a countrywide vaccination campaign. But those shots won't fill the gaps in vaccine records. Public health officials have long warned that Venezuela has alarmingly low vaccination rates. Specific data on rates have been elusive in Venezuela. But an Associated Press analysis of rare government figures and estimates from public health agencies shows the country's vaccination crisis is growing. Many children lack several of the 10 vaccines recommended by 12 months of age to protect against 14 diseases. Experts blame political turmoil, poverty, and access issues. Venezuelan officials didn't respond to inquiries for comment on the vaccine crisis.

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. Spacey entered the plea Thursday during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court. The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The incidents allegedly took place betwen 2005 and 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s. Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023 for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks.

AP PHOTOS: Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide

Did you catch the supermoon? There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon. The close proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, if the skies are clear. One name for July's full moon is the “Buck moon." The name is a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. The full moon last month was also considered a supermoon.

Buffalo supermarket to reopen 2 months after mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman is set to reopen its doors, two months after the racist attack. A moment of silence and prayer will be held Thursday at Tops Friendly Market to honor the victims, employees and community. It's a ceremonial reopening of the overhauled market, before customers return Friday. The decision to reopen, rather than relocate, the store has been met with mixed emotions. Neighbors had fought for years to get a grocery store to open there, and some can't imagine losing it. Others are apprehensive about returning to the site of such a horrific crime.