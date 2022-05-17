AP News Summary at 8:47 a.m. EDT

Ukraine working to pull last fighters from Mariupol mill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters defending the last holdout in Mariupol were evacuated to areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists and officials worked to get the rest out. That signals the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Russia called the operation a mass surrender. The Ukrainians avoided using that word — but said the garrison had completed its mission. More than 260 fighters were pulled from a steel plant on Monday and taken to two towns controlled by separatists. Some were severely wounded. Other fighters remain inside the Azovstal steelworks in a city otherwise controlled by Russian forces.

War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently verified that Russia has destroyed or damaged at least 56 Ukrainian schools in a manner that indicates a possible war crime. But the destruction of schools is about more than toppling buildings and maiming bodies. It hinders a nation’s ability to rebound after the fighting stops, injuring entire generations and dashing a country’s hope for the future. Schools are designed as havens, places to grow, learn and make friends. But war can transform the architecture of childhood into something violent and dangerous -- a place that inspires fear.

'Like every other day': 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 10 people shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were caregivers and protectors and helpers. Some were running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift. One came from volunteering at a food bank. Another had been tending to her husband at his nursing home. Most were in their 50s and beyond, and were destined for more, even if just the dinner they planned to make. Their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred, and now their families are left to grieve and remember those lost.

In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he's vowed to fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Buffalo, New York, to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket and left 10 people dead. It's the deadliest racist attack since Biden took office last year, and it's another manifestation of the bigotry that he vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction — that drove him to run. Biden plans to visit a memorial in Buffalo on Tuesday morning before meeting with victims' families.

Election 2022: Trump's influence over GOP faces fresh tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of congressional Republicans in Tuesday's primary races. GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are deciding whether to rally around the former president's hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. Trump’s preferred candidate in North Carolina’s GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania’s GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was already leading before Trump backed him. But Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, Mehmet Oz, could struggle against far-right opponent Kathy Barnette. Three other states — Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho — are also voting Tuesday.

Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

LONDON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam. Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday. He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Agrawal posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.

AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

NEW YORK (AP) — A new, 63-page IRS tax filing shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. ended its last fiscal year with nearly $42 million in net assets. The foundation spent more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses. And it has invested $32 million in stocks from the $90 million it received as donations amid racial justice protests in 2020. Release of this tax filing, the first public accounting of the BLM foundation's finances since incorporating in 2017, comes on the heels of controversy over its purchase of a $6 million property in Los Angeles.

Hezbollah, allies lose majority in Lebanon parliament

BEIRUT (AP) — Final results in Lebanon's weekend parliamentary elections show that the militant Hezbollah group and its allies have lost the majority of parliament seats they had held since 2018. The outcome signaled a shift in a country devastated by an ongoing financial meltdown and soaring poverty. Hezbollah's most vocal opponents and more than a dozen independents have made gains. The Interior Ministry released the final results on Tuesday. The Hezbollah-led coalition ended up winning 61 seats in the 128-member legislature. That's a drop of 10 members since the last vote was held four years ago. Sunday’s parliamentary elections are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019.

Wall Street heads higher Tuesday as retailers report results

Wall Street was heading toward a strong open on Tuesday as investors took in another batch of earnings from retailers that could reveal how persistent inflation is impacting consumer spending. Futures for the S&P 500 jumped 1.5% while the same for the Dow industrials was 1.1% higher, despite mounting doubts over the U.S. economic outlook that has dragged down markets for six weeks. The Commerce Department reported that retail sales in April rose a solid 0.9%. Shares in Home Depot rose 3% on more strong quarterly results, while Walmart shares slipped 6% as the retailer struggles to offset rising costs.

Pope's recipe to heal his painful knee? A shot of tequila

ROME (AP) — Doctors have prescribed a wheelchair, cane and physical therapy to help heal Pope Francis’ bad knee. He has other ideas. But Francis quipped that what he really needs for the pain is a shot of tequila. Francis was riding in the popemobile in St. Peter’s Square when he stopped near a group of Legion of Christ seminarians who asked him in his native Spanish how his knee was doing. After he replied that it was “capricious” he told the Mexicans the best antidote would be some tequila.

