AP News Summary at 8:57 a.m. EDT

Appalachian floods kill at least 15 as rescue teams deploy

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling. Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows. The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment and debris against bridges and swamped homes and businesses. Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult.

Russia and Ukraine trade blame for shelling of POW prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. Separatist authorities in the Donetsk region said an attack on Friday killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of Mariupol in May. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied multiple rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic. Ukraine accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainians there. Neither claim could be independently verified.

Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain

ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited a Black Sea port as crews prepare terminals to export grain trapped by Russia’s five-month-old war. Zelenskyy said Friday that the first ship was loaded since the war but that others that have been stuck with their cargos of grain would be the first to leave. The work to resume exports is inching forward a week after a deal was struck to allow critical food supplies to flow to millions of impoverished people facing hunger worldwide. A Russian missile strike on Odesa hours after signing the deal has thrown Moscow’s commitment into question and raised new concerns about the safety of shipping crews, who also have to navigate waters strewn with explosive mines.

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden. The call gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants. Those include Beijing’s opposition to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island the mainland claims as its own. The ruling Communist Party says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. There was no indication Xi mentioned Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. But Xi rejected “interference by external forces” that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent.

Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin had been wrestling for more than a year over President Joe Biden’s big rebuilding America package. But talks had jammed up — again. With the midterm elections near, control of Congress at stake, the president and his party were at the end of the line. Tempers flared. Manchin also faced pressure and was publicly assailed as single-handedly holding up Biden's agenda. Schumer and Manchin met one more time, 10 days ago, in a basement room at the Capitol. A new offer was on the table: the $739 billion package now headed toward votes in Congress. Here's a look at how it happened.

Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

WASHINGTON (AP) — In televised statements and interviews, anti-abortion advocates have downplayed the fallout from restrictive abortion laws. The anti-abortion advocates have pitched misleading rhetoric about abortion access as doctors struggle to interpret laws that have largely been untested in courts and turn away pregnant patients for care. Abortion foes recently have claimed without reviewing a 10-year-old Ohio girl's medical files that she could have legally obtained an abortion in the state, which is under a near-total abortion ban that only exempts mothers whose lives or major bodily functions are at risk once fetal cardiac activity is detected.

Unprecedented profit for major oil drillers as prices soared

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil companies swam in record profits over the last few months at a time when Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities. On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. The sky-high profits come one day after the U.K.’s Shell shattered its own profit record. Soaring energy prices have rattled consumers and become a political flash point. Last month, President Joe Biden said that “Exxon made more money than God this year.”

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game. The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night's drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million. The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Coleen Rooney victorious in ‘Wagatha Christie’ court battle

LONDON (AP) — A judge has issued a ruling in a legal dispute between two soccer spouses that captivated Britain, Judge Karen Steyn cleared Coleen Rooney of libeling Rebekah Vardy when she alleged that Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press. The judge concluded that Rooney's allegation was “substantially true.” Vardy sued after Rooney accused her in 2019 of sharing the Instagram content with The Sun. Vardy denied being the leaker, but the judge ruled that it was likely that Vardy’s agent, Caroline Watt, had passed private information to The Sun newspaper with Vardy's knowledge. Vardy is married to Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, and Rooney to former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney.

Women's soccer energizes England in a league of their own

LONDON (AP) — Thirteen-year-old Izzy Short struggles to pick her favorite England player as she anticipates the team’s appearance in Sunday’s final of the European soccer championships. There’s forward Ellen White, defender Lucy Bronze, midfielder Georgia Stanway, captain Leah Williamson. The whole team basically. The high school player says she looks up to them and how positive they are. The march to the final against Germany has energized people throughout England, with the team’s pinpoint passing and flashy goals attracting record crowds, burgeoning TV ratings and adoring news coverage. The team has been a welcome distraction from the political turmoil and cost-of-living crisis that dominate the headlines when they aren’t playing.