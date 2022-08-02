AP News Summary at 8:47 p.m. EDT

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies is being tested in Arizona. Voters on Tuesday are choosing between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on. The Arizona races are poised to provide important clues about the GOP’s direction as the midterm primary season enters its final stretch this month. Other closely watched contests include the Republican contests for Michigan governor and Missouri senator. Voters in Kansas will be the first to decide on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the right to terminate a pregnancy.

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan. She is the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. Pelosi arrived aboard a U.S. Air Force passenger jet and was greeted on the tarmac at Taipei’s international airport by Taiwan’s foreign minister and other Taiwanese and American officials. She posed for photos before her motorcade whisked her unseen into the parking garage of her hotel. Her visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States.

The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is holding out the CIA operation that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri as a monumental strike against the global terror network responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001. But the moment is also putting into stark relief mounting evidence that after America's withdrawal, Afghanistan has once again become an active staging ground for Islamic terror groups looking to attack the West. The Biden administration says it shows Americans at home and allies abroad that the United States hasn’t lost focus, or the ability, to strike against terrorists in the region — and validates its decision to end two decades of fighting in Afghanistan.

Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final approval to a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden's desk, and he says he is looking forward to signing it into law so those veterans "finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they earned and deserve.” The Senate had overwhelmingly approved the legislation once before, but the process briefly derailed last week when Republicans made a late attempt to change the bill. The GOP objections delayed final passage, infuriating veterans groups and advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart.

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit on Tuesday. Garland said the federal government was bringing the lawsuit, which seeks to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies.” It's the first major action by the Justice Department challenging a state trigger law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Some flee eastern Ukraine, others defy govt order to leave

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of evacuees have left Ukraine's Donetsk region days after the Ukrainian government issued an order to evacuate as soon as possible. Continued fighting in the region and potential shortages of heating, electricity and water have authorities worried that cold weather this fall and winter could make a bad situation even worse. Yet while many are following the order to leave, others in Ukraine say they have nowhere else to go, and are willing to take responsibility for their own lives regardless of the cost. The Ukrainian president warned that the more people leave the Donetsk region now, "the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill.”

All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican primary Tuesday. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.

Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made their lives a “living hell” by pushing claims that the murders were a hoax. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse was killed at Sandy Hook, took testified Tuesday on the final day of testimony in the two-week trial. They’re seeking at least $150 million from Jones. Jones was not in court when Heslin began testifying, but he was there when Lewis took the stand. Both parents said they had received death threats, harassment and experienced ongoing trauma because of Jones. Jones later testified and apologized to the parents, saying he never intended to hurt them. The 2012 attack killed 20 first-graders and six staffers at the Connecticut school.

Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter's trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A grieving father erupted in anger as he told jurors about the daughter school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered along with 16 others four years ago. Ilan Alhadeff's voice rose Tuesday as he told jurors in Cruz's death penalty trial how he can now only hear her infectious laugh in videos. And Alhadeff wept when he noted he'll never have a chance to dance with his daughter at her wedding. Alhadeff is part of a long line of victims' relatives who are telling jurors about the loved ones lost in the massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018. Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in October. The trial is only to determine if he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Padres obtain Juan Soto from Nationals in blockbuster deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of baseball’s biggest deals at the trade deadline. The Padres vaulted their postseason chances by adding one of the game’s best young hitters. The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of players to Washington that included left-handed rookie MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.Voit was a late addition to the trade and was scratched from the lineup shortly before the first game of a day-night doubleheder.