AP News Summary at 8:49 p.m. EDT

Texas school shooting kills 18 children, 3 adults

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition.

Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was set to address the nation Tuesday night shortly after returning to the White House from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Biden was on Air Force One on Tuesday afternoon when officials said a gunman acting alone killed 18 students and three adults at a Texas elementary school. His had departed for Asia last week just two days after he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo grocery store. The back-to-back tragedies served as a sobering reminder of the frequency and brutality of the American epidemic of mass gun violence.

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp’s victory Tuesday sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. The November rematch of their 2018 contest is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched. Perdue was courted by Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not going along with the former president’s effort to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election.

N. Korea launches ballistic missiles after Biden leaves Asia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched three ballistic missiles toward the sea hours after President Joe Biden ended his trip to Asia. During his meetings, Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North’s nuclear threat. The missile launches also came as the country makes a much-disputed claim that its COVID-19 outbreak is weakening. South Korea's military said it boosted its surveillance posture and maintained readiness in coordination with the U.S. The launches were North Korea’s 17th round of missile firings this year as it continues to try to advance its weapons systems. U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials have said North Korea could soon conduct a nuclear test as well.

Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy came to Congress representing Sandy Hook. Now he is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem. During an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he said hearts in his state where 26 school children and educators were killed a decade ago are breaking for the families in Texas. The Democrat gave an impassioned speech, urging his colleagues to finally find a compromise.

Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers

Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse. The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors. Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers. One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”

US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall is getting most of the blame for the U.S. baby formula shortage, but experts say the products have long been vulnerable to this type of crisis. They point to decades-old policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner the market. Safety and manufacturing rules imposed by U.S. regulators make it hard for smaller companies to enter the market. And federal contracting rules also favor the largest manufacturers who can offer the lowest prices on formula. Those government rules are aimed at assuring safe, affordable formula. But they are now getting renewed scrutiny because of the shortage.

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement. It was a grim reminder of the horrors still coming to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war. An adviser to Mariupol's mayor said Tuesday that the bodies were decomposing and a stench permeated the neighborhood. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Donbas, where Russian troops went on the offensive in Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities. Intense fighting raged on in Lyman, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

UCLA to pay record of nearly $700M in doctor abuse lawsuits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California system has agreed to pay $375 million to more than 300 women who said they were sexually abused by a longtime UCLA gynecologist. The announcement Tuesday brings total payouts by the university in lawsuits against Dr. James Heap to nearly $700 million. That's the largest amount paid by a public university in a wave of sexual misconduct scandals involving campus doctors. The private University of Southern California paid out more than $1 billion to settle thousands of cases against its longtime gynecologist. Heaps worked at UCLA for 35 years and has pleaded not guilty to 21 sexual abuse charges.

Osaka's mental health discussion resonates at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s 2022 French Open is over following a first-round loss. The players remaining in the tournament see and hear products of her frank discussion about anxiety and depression a year ago. Changes at Roland Garros include new “quiet rooms” and three on-call psychiatrists. There also is a broader sense that mental health is a far-less-taboo topic than it once was. Several professional tennis players credit Osaka with helping bring the subject out of the shadows for their sport and helping foster more awareness and concern. As a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, Osaka's decisions to withdraw from Roland Garros last year and explain her reasons for it resonated.

