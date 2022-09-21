AP News Summary at 8:50 a.m. EDT

Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He is risking a deeply unpopular step that follows a string of humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first mobilization in Russia since World War II. Western backers of Ukraine derided the move as an act of weakness. The Russian leader also warned the West on Wednesday he isn’t bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to protect Russia’s territory, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to Russia’s nuclear capability. The partial mobilization came a day after Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming part of Russia.

Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to make the case at the U.N. General Assembly that Russia's “naked aggression” in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands. In his address Wednesday morning, the American president is looking to rally allies to continue to back the Ukrainian resistance. Biden also plans to meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and announce a global food security initiative. But White House officials say the crux of Biden's visit to the U.N. this year will be a full-throated condemnation of Russia as its brutal war nears the seven-month mark.

EXPLAINER: What kept Iran protests going after first spark?

Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. The young woman had been picked up by Iran’s morality police for her allegedly loose headscarf, or hijab. Many Iranians, particularly the young, have come to see her death as part of the Islamic Republic’s heavy-handed policing of dissent and the morality police’s increasingly violent treatment of young women. This has led to daring displays of defiance, in the face of beatings and possible arrest. In street protests, some women tore off their mandatory headscarves, demonstratively twirling them in the air, or burned them.

Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads to Bermuda

CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands after devastating Puerto Rico. It's forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week. The storm is directly blamed for at least four deaths during its march through the Caribbean, while the winds and rains it unleashed in Puerto Rico left most people without power and half without running water amid what officials called “historic” flooding. Power company officials initially suggested it would take a few days for electricity to be fully restored but then appeared to backtrack late Tuesday night.

How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances

NEW YORK (AP) — Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though. Many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months. With it could come job losses that could cause hardship for households already hit worst by inflation. Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate, its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across the economy.

Roger Federer says he knows it's right decision to retire

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer says he now is at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to close his career with one doubles match at the Laver Cup perhaps with longtime rival Rafael Nadal by his side. Federer says he knows it is the right decision for him to walk away from the game at age 41. He spoke at a news conference at the arena that will host the team competition founded by his management company. The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced last week that he would be retiring. He says it took him a bit to get used to the idea of stepping away from competition.

UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 10 more people die

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say the devastating floods in Pakistan’s worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children. The U.N. children’s agency meanwhile renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. UNICEF said in a statement on Wednesday that only a third of the sum in the funding appeal has been met so far. The appeal comes as health officials struggled to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases among hundreds of thousands of survivors who are still living in tents in southern Sindh province.

Bettor up! Record spending on California gambling question

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California has become the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history. Two rival proposals on the November ballot are pitting wealthy Native American tribes against FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling companies. At stake is what's expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace. Together, both sides have raised over $400 million. A torrent of advertising has crossed TV and cable screens, much of it from the gambling companies. They're making promises about using revenues to fix homelessness, which Gov. Gavin Newsom and other critics say is a false promise.

Review: Is 'Don't Worry Darling' worth all the drama?

Somewhere around when TikTok videos were analyzing, with the intensity of the Zapruder film, whether spit flew at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” it became clear that the melodrama of the movie’s promotional tour had easily eclipsed the movie, itself. “Don’t Worry Darling” is ultimately neither worthy of all the off-screen fuss nor quite the on-screen disappointment it’s been made out to be, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It’s a promising but clunky thriller that feels to me like it’s mistaken two acts for three, enlivened by a typically potent performance by Florence Pugh.

Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway

HOBART, Australia (AP) — About 230 whales are stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just two days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on a nearby island. The pod stranded on Ocean Beach appears to be pilot whales. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said Wednesday that at least half of them are presumed to still be alive. It says a team is assembling whale rescue gear and heading to the area. Exactly two years ago, about 470 long-finned pilot whales were found beached on Tasmania’s west coast in the largest mass-stranding on record in Australia. The pilot whale is notorious for stranding in mass numbers, for reasons that are not entirely understood.