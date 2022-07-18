AP News Summary at 8:50 p.m. EDT

Gunfire, shootings and panic mar American weekend

Shoppers getting gunned down at an Indiana mall and a gunfight at a Houston apartment complex were among the violence that marred this weekend in America. More than a half-dozen are dead, including teenagers. Meanwhile, gamblers fled a Las Vegas Strip casino over a shattered glass door revealing the grip gun violence has on America. Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu says “we live in a state of fear now.” In addition, authorities released a damning report that criticized all levels of law enforcement for a chaotic and feckless response on May 24 to a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France. French authorities evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames the Monday. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that the country’s prime minister linked to climate change. That toll comes on top of the hundreds of heat-related deaths reported in the Iberian peninsula, as high temperatures have gripped the continent in recent days and triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkan region. Climate change makes such life-threatening extremes less of a rarity.

Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia

Europe is feeling the pain from Russia's war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people, dairies wonder how they will pasteurize milk and the euro has sagged to a 20-year low against the dollar. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation through a fortress economy built to withstand international sanctions. But economists say that picture is misleading and Russia has bought itself long-term economic stagnation by launching the war.

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans. Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Uvalde report takeaways: Massive response but little action

The Texas House report into the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting charts a massive but uncoordinated and chaotic response from law enforcement. It also notes a lax approach to campus security related to locking doors, and regular lockdowns that may have led to diminished urgency in the response to the shooting. And the report notes a trail of signals from the shooter of the violence that was to come.

Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland gunman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A prosecutor says the gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 should be executed. Prosecutor Mike Satz on Monday described to 12 jurors the cold, calculating way Nikolas Cruz mowed down his victims, including returning to some as they lay wounded to finish them off. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to murder and attempted murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The 23-year-old is contesting only his sentence. The jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. The case is expected to last for four months.

Rare in US for an active shooter to be stopped by bystander

Police are praising an armed shopper who killed a gunman at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall. It was a rare occurrence of someone stepping in to try to prevent multiple casualties before police could arrive. A 20-year-old gunman killed three people and wounded two others at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday before he was fatally shot by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken. Greenwood police Chief Jim Ison says “many more people” would have died if Dicken hadn't intervened. Only a small percentage of active attacks in the U.S. end with a civilian firing back. Indiana allows adults to carry a handgun in public, through private property owners can prohibit firearms. The Greenwood mall has a ban on weapons.

Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outgoing director of the Bureau of Prisons has been subpoenaed to testify before a Senate committee examining abuse and corruption in the beleaguered federal agency. Michael Carvajal was served a subpoena to appear at a hearing later this month. The subpoena was announced Monday by Sen. Jon Ossoff, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. The committee’s subpoena follows an investigation by The Associated Press exposing systemic issues in the agency, including widespread criminal activity by staff and rampant sexual assault at a women’s prison in California.

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a day-long court session, final jury selection will stretch into a second day in the contempt-of-Congress trial of Steve Bannon. The longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. By the end of Monday's opening day, 22 prospective jurors had been identified. The trial will resume Tuesday morning as lawyers for Bannon and the government whittle the list down to 12 jurors and two alternates. Much of Monday’s questioning of potential jurors by Bannon’s lawyer centered on how much of the wide coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings they’ve watched and whether they have opinions about the committee and its work.

Owner: Mississippi abortion clinic is sold, won't reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The owner of Mississippi's only abortion clinic says she's sold the building and will not reopen the clinic even if a state court allows her to do so. Diane Derzis tells The Associated Press on Monday that the furniture and equipment from Jackson Women’s Health Organization have been moved to a new abortion clinic she will open soon in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Jackson clinic was at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade. Derzis says she doesn't think the building will be used as a medical facility.