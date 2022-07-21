AP News Summary at 8:50 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 probe: Trump did 'everything' to overturn election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chairman Bennie Thompson opened Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 committee saying Donald Trump as president did everything “everything in his power to overturn the election.” Thompson said the panel will reconvene in September as the probe continues. This second prime-time hearing is aiming to show a “minute by minute” accounting of Trump’s actions during the grisly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The panel is delving into the hours that it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television. It is featuring testimony from two former White House aides.

Live updates | During riot, Trump kept glued to Fox News

WASHINGTON (AP) — What was Donald Trump doing in the White House as a mob of rioters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021? According to a member of the House committee investigating the insurrection, Trump stayed in the dining room at the White House, facing a television tuned to Fox News, for more than 2 1/2 hours. Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia says there is no official record of Trump placing or receiving a call for that entire afternoon, and there are no photos of him until after he surfaced in the Rose Garden after 4 p.m. Luria says that despite the lack of an official record, the committee has learned what Trump did that day.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30. White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters at a briefing that the president will isolate for five days and can return to his usual activities after a negative test. Biden himself tweeted to the nation, “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

HIMARS and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry

The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly five-month-old war. Ukrainian officials praise the billions of dollars of Western weapons systems they have already received but say their numbers are too small to turn the tide of the war. Ukraine's first lady was in Washington on Wednesday to appeal to the U.S. Congress for air defense systems. The small numbers of U.S.-made multiple rocket launchers have given Ukraine a long-sought capability to strike Russian targets from a safe distance with precision. And supplies of Western heavy artillery systems, armored vehicles and other weapons have been essential to replenish Kyiv's equipment losses.

Supreme Court won't let Biden implement immigration policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The court’s order Thursday leaves the policy frozen nationwide for now. The vote was 5-4 with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in saying they would have allowed the Biden administration to put in place the guidance. The court also announced it would hear arguments in the case in late November. The justices were acting on the administration’s emergency request to the court following conflicting decisions by federal appeals courts.

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

NEW YORK (AP) — New York health officials are reporting the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade. Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated young adult who developed paralysis. The person is no longer deemed contagious, but investigators are trying to figure out whether other people were exposed to the virus. State health officials scheduled polio vaccination clinics as part of the response. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis — many of them in children. Most Americans are vaccinated against polio. One expert says this should serve as a wake-up call to those who aren't.

Rio police raid on favela kills at least 18, sparks anger

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A police operation targeting gang members in Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities, has left at least 18 people dead in one of the deadliest raids the city has seen recently and one already bringing more criticism of police violence. Rio authorities said 16 suspected criminals were killed in confrontations in Complexo do Alemao along with a police officer and an woman. A police spokesman said the raid targeted a criminal group that stole cars and robbed banks. Videos showed intense shootouts between criminals as well as a police helicopter flying low over the small houses. Associated Press reporters saw residents carrying about 10 bodies as bystanders shouted, “We want peace!”

EXPLAINER: Who gains or loses, what's next in Italy crisis

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi's decision to turn in his resignation after his “unity” coalition broke apart dramatically in Parliament was the latest step in a political crisis that could take months before a new government is solidly in place to lead the European Union's third-largest economy. By Thursday afternoon, about the only certainty was Italians are going to the ballot box on Sept. 25, some six months early. Italy's perennially bickering parties are already off and running, some of them losing key stalwarts in their ranks over the choice by three coalition partners to desert Draghi, who in 17 months achieved statesman-like status in Europe. Rallies, petitions and pleas by citizens, mayors and lobbies to save the government ultimately went unheeded.

House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pushed legislation through the House that would inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law. It's Democrats' latest campaign-season response to concerns that a conservative Supreme Court that’s erased federal abortion rights could go further. House passage sends the measure to the Senate, where it seems likely to die. The push illustrates how Democrats are latching onto their own version of culture war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters. Democrats are casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.

Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Limiting the size of swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might offer just a drop in the proverbial bucket of water savings amid historic drought and climate change in the U.S. Southwest. Elected officials voted this week to do it anyway — ignoring pool builders’ complaints that the move only amounts to optics. After Sept. 1, new home swimming pools can only be about the size of a three-car garage. Officials cite worries about dwindling water supplies from the drying-up Lake Mead reservoir on the depleted Colorado River. Officials say the region home to 2.4 million people has almost 200,000 home swimming pools.