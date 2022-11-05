AP News Summary at 9:02 p.m. EDT

Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices are warning that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labor to overcome fierce political headwinds over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign. At a rally in Pittsburgh, former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters that “sulking and moping is not an option.” Looking ahead to Election Day on Tuesday, he said, “The only way to save democracy is if we, together, fight for it.” In Philadelphia, President Joe Biden joined Obama at another rally. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump campaigned in southwest Pennsylvania to boost Republicans, calling the U.S. "a country in decline” under Democrats.

Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts. It comes as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple iOS devices in some countries, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue check next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” But Twitter employee Esther Crawford tweeted Saturday that the option “isn’t live yet" as they conduct testing in the “sprint to our launch." In response to a question about the risk of impostors impersonating verified profiles, Musk says Twitter will suspend such accounts.

Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s drawing. Weekend grocery shoppers in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, on Saturday paid for their goods and then got in line to buy Powerball tickets, saying they just couldn't resist the thought of striking it rich. The value of the cash option for the Powerball jackpot sits at $782.4 million. Cherrie Spencer, who was buying tickets with her sister Christy Bemis at Woodman's Markets in Madison, explained their rationale for playing a game with such long odds: “My $2 has just as good a chance of winning as anyone else’s $2.”

N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the four short-range missiles fired Saturday flew about 80 miles toward the country’s western sea. North Korea has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan. It also flew large numbers of warplanes inside its territory in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea. It included two B-1B bombers for the first time since 2017.

Power blackouts hit Ukraine amid heavy Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state electricity operator has announced regular scheduled blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia’s devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. It also said that it will need to impose some emergency power outages as well. The move Saturday comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones. The attacks are inflicting damage on civilian sites in a war that is nearing its nine-month mark. Russia has denied drones it used in Ukraine came from Iran. But the Islamic Republic's foreign minister on Saturday for the first time acknowledged supplying Moscow with “a limited number” of drones before the invasion.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing damage and working to recover Saturday after tornadoes tore through the region and killed at least two people. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the town of Idabel Saturday where buildings were flattened and a 90-year-old man was killed in nearby Pickins. In Morris County Texas, County Judge Doug Reeder said one person died as a result of the storm. Oklahoma authorities say a 6-year-old girl drowned and a 43-year-old man is missing after their vehicle was swept off a bridge near Stilwell but the death has not yet been officially attributed to the storm that also produced hail from Dallas to northwestern Arkansas.

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race. This time, Cheney is backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney, who lost her in Wyoming's primary in August to a challenged backed by Donald Trump, says Spanberger is focused on finding solutions and is “dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution.” The GOP nominee in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is Yesli Vega, a county official and former police officer recently endorsed by Trump.

No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 1 Georgia shut down No. 2 Tennessee’s high-powered offense in dominating the Vols 27-13 in an SEC showdown of the nation’s top-ranked teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs led 27-6 before Tennessee scored its first touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Georgia put itself in position to move from No. 3 to the top spot in next week’s second College Football Playoff ranking. Tennessee was the initial No. 1, but Georgia showed it is still Top Dawg.