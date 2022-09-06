AP News Summary at 8:52 a.m. EDT

Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss has become U.K. prime minister to replace Boris Johnson in the post. Truss immediately needs to confront the enormous task ahead of her including increasing pressure to curb soaring prices. She will also need to ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her in-box is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shutter businesses and leave the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets an artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination. U.S. intelligence officials believe that the Russians could look to purchase additional North Korean military equipment.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.

Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new and worrisome school year has begun in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in May. Students began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn Tuesday, walking through newly installed 8-foot metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance. Some teachers hugged students climbing out of cars in the drop-off line Tuesday morning and guided them toward other teachers in turquoise shirts who were waiting for them behind the fence. School resumed even though district officials said that several enhanced security measures remain incomplete. Robb Elementary School will not reopen.

Typhoon batters S. Korea, preparations minimize casualties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A powerful typhoon has hit South Korea and dumped 3 feet of rain, destroyed roads and fell power lines, but officials say the death toll of three could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and closures of schools. Government officials had put the nation on high alert for days as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached, warning of potentially historic destruction and putting in motion life-saving measures. After grazing the resort island of Jeju and hitting the mainland near the port city of Busan, Hinnamnor weakened over the sea. It still caused damage in the southern city of Pohang, where two people were found dead and at least seven others are missing. The storm submerged roads and buildings, triggered landslides and flooded a shopping mall.

Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The search for nine people who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters northwest of Seattle has been suspended. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard says all next of kin had been notified of Monday's decision to suspend the search. The Coast Guard says the Northwest Seaplanes flight left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport, the company’s base. The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, northwest of Seattle. The NTSB is sending a seven-person team to investigate.

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this week as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat. Officials are pleading for more conservation as people crank up their air conditioners. The state says energy use could hit its highest-ever levels Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service is predicting highs of as much as 115 degrees. It's particularly tough on firefighters, battling 14 large fires around the state. In Southern California alone, two people were killed and one was injured by the Fairview Fire, which has burned more than 2,000 acres near the city of Hemet.

Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going

DALLAS (AP) — The summer vacation season is winding down, and for airlines that means the return of business travelers is very important. Leisure travel in the United States is roughly back to pre-pandemic levels, but airlines say business is still about 25% below 2019 levels. Business travelers generally pay higher fares, so the absence of so many of them has an outsized impact on airline revenue and profit. The Global Business Travel Association predicts that corporate travel won’t fully return until mid-2026. Experts say business travel is lagging behind because many white-collar workers still have not returned to their offices, and some trips are being replaced by video meetings.

Gardening: How to save vegetable seeds for next year

Many of the vegetables we grow in our gardens produce seeds, and if they're harvested and stored correctly they have the potential to grace us with free plants. Late summer is the perfect time to start collecting seeds. Make sure the plants from which you’re collecting seeds are heirloom, or open-pollinated, varieties instead of hybridized versions. Heirlooms are plants in their original forms whose seeds will produce plants with the same qualities as their parent. AP gardening writer Jessica Damiano provides tips for collecting seeds from common garden vegetables. After you've collected them, store all seeds in a cool, dry place in a paper envelope or covered glass jar.