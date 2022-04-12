AP News Summary at 8:52 a.m. EDT

'It's not the end': The children who survived Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russia’s invasion, and almost no children have been seen in its silent streets. The many bright playgrounds in the town, once a popular community with good schools near the capital, Kyiv, are empty. But beside an apartment building spray-painted “CHILDREN," Bucha’s fragile renewal can be seen. A small group of neighborhood children have gathered here, finding distraction from the war. A wooden box once used for ammunition now holds a teddy bear and other toys. A father says that "it’s hard to explain for the smaller ones that war is still going on.”

Ukraine probes claim poisonous substance dropped in Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on besieged Mariupol, as Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war. Thwarted in his apparent ambition to overrun the Ukrainian capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now building up forces for a new offensive in the eastern Donbas region. He insisted Tuesday that his campaign would achieve its goals. He said Russia “had no other choice” but to launch what he calls a “special military operation.” As Ukrainian forces brace for a new attack, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said it was possible phosphorus munitions had been used in Mariupol.

US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received. The Labor Department said its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier — the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine. The government’s report also showed that inflation rose 1.2% from February to March, up from a 0.8% increase from January to February.

Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown. That came after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket. The online news outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed to go outdoors. The government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen. A health official warned Shanghai doesn't have the virus under control despite easing restrictions. Washington announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in the summer. Biden's administration is intensifying its efforts to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies

KIAMBU COUNTY, Kenya (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that were already high, made scarce supplies even harder to find and pinched farmers, especially those in the developing world. Higher fertilizer prices are making the world’s food supply more expensive and less abundant, as farmers skimp on nutrients for their crops and get lower yields. While the ripples will be felt by grocery shoppers in wealthy countries, the squeeze on food supplies will land hardest on families in poorer countries. The fertilizer crunch threatens to further limit worldwide food supplies, already constrained by the disruption of crucial grain shipments from Russia and Ukraine.

Potential far-right victory in France seen as threat to EU

PARIS (AP) — A win for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential race would have immense repercussions on the functioning of the European Union. Experts say her coming to power would damage the democratic values and commercial rules of the 27-nation bloc and would threaten the EU’s common front and sanctions that have been built in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent president with strong pro-European views, and Le Pen, an anti-immigration nationalist, are facing each other in the presidential runoff on April 24. All polls show Macron is the favorite in the vote, but Le Pen has significantly narrowed the gap compared with the last presidential election five years ago.

Flooding, landslides kill at least 25 people in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression have killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides. Officials says 22 villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway. Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the government’s main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental. About 30,000 families have been displaced by flooding in central and southern provinces.

National Urban League finds State of Black America is grim

ATLANTA (AP) — The National Urban League has released its annual report on the State of Black America, and its findings are grim. This year's Equality Index shows Black people still get only 73.9 percent of the pie white people enjoy. While Black people have made gains in economic indicators and measures of health, they've fallen farther behind whites in education, social justice and civic engagement. Urban League President Marc Morial says the index shows how hard it is to overcome systemic racism that's made life harder in many ways for people of color. The civil rights organization is launching a “Reclaim Your Vote” campaign. Morial says change starts at the ballot box.

Shooting challenges downtown Sacramento's rebuilding efforts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recent mass shooting in Sacramento has shaken a downtown core rattled in recent years by violence, protests and the pandemic's economic drubbing. Police say the April 3 shooting that left six people dead was gang-related but no alleged shooters have been arrested. More than 100 bullets were fired as bars emptied for the night blocks from the state Capitol. That area illustrates the successes and challenges of many U.S. urban centers. Sacramento has tried for years to redefine its reputation as a sleepy city. Revitalization efforts include a new arena hosting professional basketball games and concerts and a newly renovated convention center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0