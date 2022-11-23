AP News Summary at 8:57 a.m. EST

Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A witness says a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store. Six people died in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days. Police said the gunman was dead when they found him. He apparently killed himself. There was no clear motive for the shooting. It left four people in the hospital. A shopper told a local TV station that the store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Power outages in Ukrainian cities, Moldova after new strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities are reporting power outages in multiple cities of Ukraine, including parts of Kyiv, and in neighboring Moldova after renewed strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities. Multiple regions reported attacks in quick succession Wednesday, suggesting a barrage of strikes. In multiple regions, authorities reported strikes on critical infrastructure. Russia has been pounding the power grid and other facilities with missile and exploding drones for weeks, seemingly aiming to turn the cold and dark of winter into a weapon. Authorities in Kyiv said 3 people were killed and 3 wounded when after a Russian strike on a two-story building.

Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of rush hour, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what Israeli police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first blast on Wednesday went off near a bus stop that's usually crowded with commuters on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in Ramot, a settlement in the city’s north. The victim was identified as a high-school age Jewish seminary student. The violence came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high amid Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. There has been an uptick in recent weeks in attacks by Palestinians.

Workers protest, beaten at virus-hit Chinese iPhone factory

BEIJING (AP) — Videos and postings on Chinese social media say workers at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls. Videos that said they were filmed at the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou showed thousands of people in masks confronting police in white protective suits with riot shields. One person was hit in the head with a club and another was taken away with his arms held behind his back. Postings on social media said they were protesting unspecified contract violations. The factory operator, Foxconn Technology Group, said earlier it was using “closed-loop management,” which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact.

Morocco holds Croatia 0-0 at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Morocco held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup in another strong performance by a team from an Arab country. Morocco’s promising performance came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World Cup in the Middle East into life by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi had the best chance for Morocco with a thumping second-half shot punched away with both fists by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Search effort intensifies after Indonesia quake killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — More rescuers and volunteers have been deployed to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake in Indonesia that killed at least 271 people. With dozens missing and some remote areas still unreachable, the toll was likely to rise. More than 12,000 army personnel were deployed to boost the already thousands-strong search efforts. The operation was paused Wednesday afternoon due to heavy rains that made the landslide areas unstable. They will resume searching early Thursday. More than 2,000 people were injured, with many of them hooked to IVs and lying on stretchers and cots in tents outside overwhelmed hospitals. The moderate 5.6 magnitude quake struck late Monday afternoon on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java.

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom. The top court ruled that the Scottish Parliament “does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.” The semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October with the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?” The Conservative U.K.-wide government in London refuses to approve a vote, saying the question was settled in a 2014 referendum that saw Scottish voters reject independence.

Official: Organized crime likely behind Celtic gold heist

BERLIN (AP) — A senior official in southern Germany says that organized crime groups were likely behind the theft of a huge horde of ancient gold coins stolen from a museum this week. The 483 coins were discovered in 1999 during excavations of an ancient settlement near the present-day town of Manchning and were on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum. Bavaria’s minister of science and arts said Wednesday that all of the museum’s security systems, along with Manching’s entire telephone network, had been disabled during the heist. Authorities fear the treasure, worth millions of dollars, could be melted down.

Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving

After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving. The American Automobile Association predicts that travel in the U.S. will be nearly back to prepandemic volumes. That means it's time to brush up on basics to keep you and your guests safe, healthy and sane. Among the top tips from food safety experts? Don't wash the turkey, do wash your hands, refrigerate leftovers within two hours — and maybe leave that deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey to the professionals.

Review: A crowdpleasing whodunnit in Netflix's ‘Glass Onion'

Rian Johnson brings back Daniel Craig's southern detective Benoit Blanc to solve a new murder in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which opens in theaters this week for one week before hitting Netflix on Dec. 23. This time Blanc heads to a private island in Greece to observe a group of wealthy, self-anointed disruptors played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. In her review, AP Film writer Lindsey Bahr writes that it is bigger and funnier than the first with a layered central mystery. “Glass Onion” is rated PG-13.