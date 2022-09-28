AP News Summary at 8:57 p.m. EDT

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward the eaves of homes. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday afernoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marches inland, Ian’s hurricane force winds are likely to be felt well into central Florida.

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has positioned itself to formally annex parts of Ukraine after occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced as illegal and rigged by Kyiv and the West — to live under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Russia is calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and warned it could resort to nuclear weapons. The European Commission president urged the European Union’s 27 member countries to slap more sanctions on Russian officials and trade over what he called sham referendums.

Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish official says the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions. That would also be five times the amount of the potent greenhouse gas as was emitted during the Aliso Canyon well disaster in California in 2015-2016. A chemical engineer estimated the amount will turn out to be less, but still double what escaped at Aliso Canyon. Methane is a very potent greenhouse gas, able to warm the atmosphere 82.5 times more than carbon dioxide.

Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting

Clergy in 33 states are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials. That loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials. An Associated Press review finds that over the past two decades, more than 130 bills have been proposed in state legislatures to create or amend child sex abuse reporting laws. After intense opposition from religious groups, the clergy privilege remained unchanged. Often, legislative efforts to close the loophole run up against lawmakers who are also church members.

Records contradict Majewski's account of military punishment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican congressional candidate in Ohio who's facing criticism for misrepresenting his military service was reprimanded and demoted for drunken driving on a U.S. air base in 2001. That's according to documents from J.R. Majewski’s personnel file that were provided to The Associated Press and independently authenticated. They undermine the campaign's previous explanation that he got into a fight, and that led to the disciplinary measures and ultimately to the Air Force rejecting him from reenlistment. It's another instance where the recorded history of Majewski’s service diverges from what he's told voters. Majewski acknowledges he was punished for drunken driving. But he didn't explain why his campaign previously gave a different account.

Police: Oakland high school shooting wounds 6 adults

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say six adults were shot and wounded at a school campus in east Oakland, California. The shooting took place at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rudsdale Newcomer High School. The school's website says it serves new immigrants ages 16-21 who fled violence and instability in their home countries. It is one of several adjacent schools located on the same block. Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison said the victims “were affiliated with the school,” but declined to say whether any were students or teachers. Officials have not said whether any of the victims might be students age 18 or older. Allison said police were seeking at least one suspect but did not have anyone in custody.

Rohingya seek reparations from Facebook for role in massacre

For years, Facebook, now called Meta, has pushed the narrative that it was a neutral platform in Myanmar that was misused by malicious people and failed to moderate violent and hateful material adequately. But a new report by Amnesty International says Facebook was not merely a passive site with insufficient content moderation. Rather, Meta’s algorithms “proactively amplified" material that incited violent hatred against the Rohingya beginning as early as 2012. Amnesty found that despite years of warnings, the company not only failed to remove violent hate speech and disinformation against the Rohingya — it actively spread and amplified it until it culminated in the 2017 massacre.

Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. That's after watching emotional testimony this week which included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand. A judge last year found Jones and his company liable by default for defaming and inflicting emotional distress on the plaintiffs. They are eight families who lost loved ones in the 2012 massacre and an FBI agent who was among the first responders.

Arizona museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga

PHOENIX (AP) — After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. But nobody could have predicted “Woman-Ochre” would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state. The 1955 oil painting by the Dutch American abstract expressionist is finally back home. It will be the centerpiece of an entire exhibition opening Oct. 8. The whole ordeal of the theft and its return via New Mexico will be chronicled in the show. The painting will be in the same spot it was stolen from — but under a case.

Review: 'Smile' turns twisted grin into bland horror flick

Parker Finn’s directorial debut, “Smile,” adapts his own 11-minute short into a jump scare-rich thriller about a hospital emergency ward therapist whose visit with a newly admitted patient rapidly turns gruesome. The young woman, beside herself with fear, suddenly flashes an ear-to-ear smile before slicing an ear-to-ear cut across her neck. The devilish grin is both the movie’s poster-ready image and an impossible-to-miss metaphor for putting a bright face on unexamined pain. But Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in a review that he has mostly frowny faces for “Smile,” a bluntly unsettling and blandly grim new horror flick that wrings as much mileage as it can out of a twisted grin. “Smile” opens in theaters Friday.