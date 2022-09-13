AP News Summary at 9:23 p.m. EDT

Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of their counteroffensive. The advance has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the push continued Tuesday, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russian troops were also pulling out of the southern city of Melitopol and heading toward Moscow-annexed Crimea. That's according to the city’s pre-occupation mayor. His claim could not be verified. Melitopol is the second-largest city in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has returned to Buckingham Palace, moving through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her farewell. People parked their cars along a normally busy road, got out and waved as the hearse, with lights inside illuminating the flag-draped coffin, made its way into London. In the city, people pressed in on the road and held their phones aloft as it passed. Thousands outside the palace shouted “God save the queen!” and clapped as the hearse swung around a roundabout in front of the queen’s residence and through the wrought iron gates. King Charles III and other immediate family members waited inside.

New Hampshire caps primaries with fresh test of GOP's future

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans are picking their party’s candidate to face off with incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a key midterm race the GOP has long seen as winnable and which could ultimately decide control of the chamber after November. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest is retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, a staunch conservative who Democrats — and even some top Republicans — believe is too far to the right for some swing voters. Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines. Contests are also being held in Rhode Island and Delaware as the nationwide primary season wraps.

GOP's Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill calling for a nationwide abortion ban. The bill would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the physical health of the mother. The legislation introduced Tuesday is sending shockwaves through both parties with just weeks before voters go to the polls. Graham’s own Republican colleagues did not immediately embrace his abortion ban bill, which has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress. Democrats reject it as extreme and an alarming signal of where Republicans are headed if they win control of the House and Senate in November.

Asian markets open lower after price data slam Wall Street

Asian markets have skidded lower after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.7% in early trading Wednesday, while Seoul's Kospi declined 2.5%. On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. The hotter-than-expected report on inflation Tuesday has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates still more, adding to risks for the economy. Still, the drop didn't quite knock out the market's gains over the past four days.

Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies

Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family says. A former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier, says Starr died at a hospital of complications from surgery. In a probe that lasted five years during the 1990s, Starr looked into a number of matters involving Clinton, including the president's sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. House Republicans impeached Clinton, but he was acquitted in a Senate trial. In 2020, Starr was recruited to help represent Donald Trump in the nation’s third presidential impeachment trial.

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has killed about 100 troops and fed fears of broader hostilities between the longtime adversaries. Armenia’s Defense Ministry said the fighting erupted early Tuesday with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks. The ministry said fighting continued during the day despite Russia’s attempt to broker a quick cease-fire. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said the country was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions. The two countries have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. The international community urged calm.

Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has unsealed additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The document shows how agents obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago. A heavily redacted version of the affidavit was made public last month, but the Justice Department requested permission to show more of it after lawyers for Trump revealed the existence of a June grand jury subpoena that sought video footage from cameras in the vicinity of the Mar-a-Lago storage room.

Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — An Associated Press investigation found a woman informant was allegedly raped twice during an undercover drug sting last year in which her law enforcement handlers left her unmonitored and unprotected. Details of the sting conducted by sheriff's deputies in the central Louisiana city of Alexandria showed authorities never considered such an attack could happen, didn't provide the woman with recording devices that could transmit in real time and continued to charge her with drug crimes despite her cooperation. The case highlights the perils police informants face around the country seeking to “work off” charges in often loosely regulated, secretive arrangements.

Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A cave-diving archaeologist on Mexico's Caribbean coast says another prehistoric human skeleton has been found in a cave system that was flooded as seas rose 8,000 years ago. Archaeologist Octavio del Rio says the shattered skull and skeleton collapsed are partly covered by sediment. Given the distance from the cave entrance, it couldn't have gotten there without modern diving equipment, so it must be over 8,000 years old, Some of the oldest human remains in North America have been discovered in the sinkhole caves that experts say are threatened by the Mexican government's project to build a high-speed tourist train through the jungle.