AP News Summary at 8:59 a.m. EDT

Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits. Russian nationalist commentators in recent weeks had actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. They lauded Monday’s large-scale attack as an appropriate and long-awaited response to Kyiv’s successful counteroffensives and a weekend attack on a bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Many of them argued that Moscow should keep up the intensity of the strikes in order to win the war. Some analysts suggested that President Vladimir Putin was becoming a hostage of his allies’ views on how the military campaign in Ukraine should unfold.

Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A new round of missile attacks has struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, as the death toll from the previous day’s widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19. Missiles struck a school, a medical facility and residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, the city council secretary said. The State Emergency Service said 12 S-300 missiles slammed into public facilities, setting off a large fire in the area. One person was killed. With Ukrainian forces growing increasingly bold following a series of battlefield successes, a cornered Kremlin is ratcheting up Cold War-era rhetoric and fanning concerns for a broader conflict.

Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are fighting hard for Black voters who might make the difference in their close race. It's a voting bloc that traditionally lines up solidly behind Democrats. But some community activists worry that the party hasn't come up with a unified message for candidates and hasn't done enough to ensure turnout. Fetterman is touting his past work to free people who may have been imprisoned unjustly. Oz and Republicans are seeking to tie Fetterman to increases in crime and violence. In a close race, peeling off just a few Black voters — or an absence of enthusiasm — could make the difference.

Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

In the run-up to the midterm elections, a growing number of conservative groups are turning their attention to often-ignored school board races. Their aim is to put conservatives in control of more school systems to scale back teachings on race and sexuality. The efforts gained steam last year amid parents' frustrations with pandemic policies, but as those issues fade they're now galvanizing around culture divisions. Groups including the 1776 Project PAC are ramping up spending on local races, and other groups are backing local candidates for the first time. Democrats have countered with their own campaigns portraying Republicans as extremists who want to ban books and rewrite history.

Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has intensified its crackdown on Kurdish areas in the country’s west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police. Activists say riot police fired into at least one neighborhood in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province. Amnesty International and the White House’s national security adviser criticized the violence targeting demonstrators angered by the death of Mahsa Amini. Meanwhile, some oil workers Monday joined the protests at two key refinery complexes, for the first time linking an industry key to Iran’s theocracy to the unrest.

Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America's relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll. That's a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration, the poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 60% of U.S. adults say relations with adversaries will get worse, up from 26% four years ago at the same point in the Trump administration. In general, 39% expect the U.S. global standing to worsen, compared with 48% who said that in 2018.

AP source: NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule

The NFL plans to discuss roughing-the-passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said changes to the rule are not expected during the season. The person also said the league has not given officials a directive to emphasize rouging calls following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion. NFL owners will meet in New York next week. The league’s Competition Committee — comprised of six team owners/executives and four head coaches — makes most of the recommendations for rule changes.

28 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with rain after reemerging in the Pacific. Julia is believed to have directly or indirectly caused the deaths of 28 people. Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast as a hurricane on Sunday and survived the passage over Nicaragua’s mountainous terrain, becoming a tropical storm before it dissipated Monday. Its winds had dipped to 35 mph by Monday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Fourteen people died in Guatemala, four in Honduras, nine in El Salvador and one in Nicaragua.

Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of both a major shrimping fleet and a lifestyle battered by Hurricane Ian. The ferocious wind and powerful storm surge from Ian threw a couple dozen shrimp boats atop wharves and homes along a harbor at Fort Myers Beach, and such vessels don’t fare well out of the water. So workers are trying to get boats back in the water and resume fishing with the few that are left. Fleet manager Jesse Clapham says the industry already operates on tight profit margins and needs help.

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry. But the outcome could also help define the limits of states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, including laws aimed at combating climate change or improving drug prices. The case before the court involves a California law that says pork sold in the state needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with at least 24 square feet of space, including the ability to lie down and turn around.