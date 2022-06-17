AP News Summary at 8:59 p.m. EDT

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces. Yuliia Paievska is better known as Taira, and her release comes three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers. She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of whom fled with it embedded in a tampon on March 15. Taira and a colleague were taken prisoner by Russian forces the next day.

Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its first three hearings, the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection has laid out the beginnings of its case against former President Donald Trump. The panel has featured live witnesses and video to make its case that Trump lied about the 2020 election and pressured his vice president to overturn it, and that directly led to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee’s June hearings come after a yearlong probe and more than 1,000 interviews. In laying out their initial findings, members of the panel say they are trying to remind a weary public of what was at stake that day and what could have happened if Vice President Mike Pence and others had not rebuffed Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat.

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Gunman kills 3 seniors over potluck dinner at Alabama church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police say a 70-year-old man who fatally shot three elderly people at a church potluck dinner in Alabama had attended services there previously. Prosecutors charged Robert Findlay Smith with capital murder Friday in the Thursday night attack at St. Stephens Episcopal Church outside Birmingham. Two were victims were 84 and the third one was 75. The church's retired pastor, the Rev. Doug Carpenter, said witnesses told him the gunman sat alone at the dinner and declined to join other members before opening fire. Carpenter said a church member in his 70s rushed the gunmna and struck him with a folding chair and took his gun away.

Russian TV shows videos of 2 US vets captured in Ukraine

Russian state television has shown video of two U.S. military veterans who went missing last week while fighting in Ukraine. The videos confirm that the men were taken captive and raise fears about their fate. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, both from Alabama, are believed to be the first Americans captured by Russian forces since the war began on Feb. 24. Drueke is shown on camera telling his mother he is alive. Russian RT, which broadcasts in English, says the Americans are being held by Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Commissioners in all New Mexico counties have certified the results from their primary election, after one county had sparked a standoff over election integrity that was fueled by conspiracy theories about the security of voting equipment. Otero County commissioners opted 2-1 on Friday to certify the results during an emergency meeting as New Mexico counties faced a deadline for certification of the vote. The commissioners earlier had refused to certify the results, prompting the state’s top election official to seek court intervention. The developments in New Mexico can be traced to far-right conspiracy theories over voting machines that have spread across the country over the past two years.

Freedom riders' 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Legendary civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men had their convictions vacated posthumously. They were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina after launching the first of the “freedom rides” to challenge Jim Crow laws, which mandated segregation on buses. Friday's ceremony vacating their convictions took place at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough. Rustin was a pioneer of the civil rights movement and an adviser to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was instrumental in organizing the 1963 March on Washington.

Brazil police: Remains found those of British journalist

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal police say that some of the human remains found deep in Brazil’s Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips. The remains of two people were found Wednesday near the city of Atalaia do Norte after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41. He told officers he used a firearm to commit the crime and led police to a spot in the remote forest to locate the remains. Police announced the forensic identification of Phillips' remains in a statement. They still have not identified Pereira’s remains.

SpaceX reported to fire employees critical of CEO Elon Musk

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — A report in The New York Times says the rocket ship company run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several employees involved in an open letter that blasted the colorful billionaire for his behavior. The Times and several other media outlets cited an email from SpaceX’s president saying the company had terminated employees who put together and circulated the letter that denounced Musk for actions that they characterized as a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment. It's unclear how many workers lost their jobs. B.ut the email from SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell left no doubt that the company believed they had crossed an unacceptable line.

