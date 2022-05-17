AP News Summary at 9:01 p.m. EDT

Election 2022: Fetterman easily wins Democratic Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was facing the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans on Tuesday night, as voters rallied around one of his hand-picked choices for a critical U.S. Senate seat and were considering another. In North Carolina, Trump picked up an easy victory with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd winning the Republican Senate primary. Trump elevated the little-known congressman using a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd will face Democratic former state supreme court justice Cheri Beasley. But much of the attention centers on Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party’s nomination for an open Senate seat.

Midterm updates | Fetterman wins Senate primary after stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has won the state’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate just days after suffering a stroke. The 52-year-old Fetterman defeated U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta on Tuesday to advance to November’s general election. He will face the winner of a hotly contested Republican primary that includes Dr. Mehmet Oz, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick and community activist Kathy Barnette. Fetterman suffered a stroke Friday, injecting uncertainty into the Democratic primary race that for weeks had been shaping up as a runaway. He said he is on his way to a “full recovery” but will remain in the hospital for a while.

Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York's “red flag” law. Such laws are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Payton Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle even though police had investigated a report of concerning behavior. State police say no request was made to remove any firearms. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition the court for an order. In New York, educators can also start the process.

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands. Ukraine officials say efforts continue to get the remaining troops in the plant out safely.

Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution. The law makes it a crime to assist in an abortion. It has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973. The Supreme Court could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues to each state. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan. The judge says there's “no doubt” that a right to “bodily integrity” in Michigan includes a right to end a pregnancy.

N. Korea reports another jump in suspected COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Wednesday reported 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths as leader Kim Jong Un accused officials of “immaturity” and “slackness” in handling the escalating COVID-19 outbreak. The country’s anti-virus headquarters said 62 people have died and more than 1.7 million fell ill amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. It said more than a million people recovered but at least 691,170 remain in quarantine. Outside experts say most of the illnesses would be COVID-19, although North Korea has been able to confirm only a small number of COVID-19 cases since acknowledging an omicron outbreak last week, likely because of insufficient testing capabilities.

Prosecutor: Church gunman had 'diabolical plan' to massacre

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The roommate of the man charged with the mass shooting at a Southern California church says Chou was quiet and kind during the three months they lived together. Police say 68-year-old David Chou was motivated by hatred of Taiwan when he opened fire Sunday on a congregation of mainly elderly Taiwanese. Jordin Davis lived with Chou in Las Vegas. He told The Associated Press Tuesday that Chou only spoke about Taiwan once less than two weeks ago. Chou was born and raised in Taiwan. Davis says Chow believed that the Taiwanese government was corrupt. Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed one and wounded five,

State Dept pushing to see Griner; NBA Commissioner weighs in

The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow. The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday. Commissioner Adam Silver says his league is also trying to bring Griner home.

US sues casino mogul Steve Wynn over relationship with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing longtime Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to compel him to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work he performed at the behest of the Chinese government during the Trump administration. The department said it had advised Wynn repeatedly over the last four years to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and is suing now because Wynn refused to do so. His attorneys said Tuesday that he had no obligation to register as a foreign agent and that they would challenge the suit.

Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema

CANNES, France (AP) — After a canceled 2020 edition and a scaled back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday which what organizers hope will be a fully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular. Formally attired stars including Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore and Forest Whitaker were among those streaming down the Cannes’ famous red carpet Tuesday for the opening of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The war in Ukraine was at the forefront, with a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing Tuesday night before the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy “Final Cut.” More star-studded premieres — “Top Gun: Maverick!” “Elvis!” — await over the next 12 days.

