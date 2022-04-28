AP News Summary at 9:09 p.m. EDT

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. Several people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including one who lost a leg and others who were trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit. A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.

EXPLAINER: Why US needs a law to sell off oligarchs' assets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden doesn’t want to just seize the yachts, luxury homes and other assets of Russian oligarchs, he wants to sell off the pricey goods and use the money to help rebuild Ukraine. He’s asking Congress to streamline the process to allow that to happen. In the latest attempt to pressure Russia to end its war and to pay for the enormous costs of defending Ukraine, the Biden administration on Thursday called on Congress to enhance U.S. authority to liquidate assets seized from Russian elites — the “bad guys,” as Biden called them.

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation's youngest children. Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination. Frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday. The company hopes the FDA will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer. It's a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults. Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest report on gross domestic product is complicating President Joe Biden’s pitch that the U.S. economy is strong. It shows that the economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate during the first three months of this year. Biden says the drop reflects technical quirks such as businesses adding less to their inventories, while Republicans have a direct line of attack to say the problem is rooted in inflation at a 40-year high. The risk for Biden is now a muddled message going into the midterm elections at a time when voters are focused on the economy.

Report calls out abuse of social media by Minneapolis police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Among the scathing findings of an investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd is that the Minneapolis Police Department used covert or fake social media accounts to monitor Black activists and organizations. And it did so despite having no clear public safety rationale for doing so. The report released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights echoes past revelations of surveillance by other law enforcement agencies targeting prominent people and communities of color even though they weren’t doing anything illegal. Experts say what happened in Minnesota is also happening in many other jurisdictions because there are few rules in place and no accountability.

2022 NFL Draft l Receiver London heads to Falcons at No. 8

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Receiver Drake London of Southern California, built like a basketball player at 6-foot-5, 210, but truly a football guy, has been taken eighth overall by Atlanta. The Falcons, who traded veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in this offseason, are weak at wideout. London joins pass-catching tight end Kyle Pitts, Atlanta’s first choice of 2021, in offering versatility and a wide catch radius.

Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers' concerns

HOUSTON (AP) — The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a new documentary. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.” The documentary is set for release Friday in 11 Texas cities. But Charlie Minn, the film’s director, says it's a balanced and fair documentary that tries to show what happened. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at the Nov. 5 concert by Scott, a popular rapper.

Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The bill passed Thursday by the GOP-led House now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. He's expected to sign it within days. The bill was immediately challenged in court by abortion rights advocates. The measure prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Like Texas, the bill allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion for up to $10,000. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a similar law in Texas to stand.

'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year. Corden announced his decision during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015. In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.” In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road. Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show in spring 2023.

102 marathons in 102 days: Amputee's unofficial world record

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — An amputee athlete from Arizona has set an unofficial world record, running 102 marathons in 102 days. Jacky Hunt-Broersma achieved that goal on Thursday and now says she may run two more for good measure. She's been covering the classic 26.2-mile distance every day since Jan. 17. The South Africa native runs on a carbon-fiber prosthesis since she lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer. The previous women's record of 101 marathons in as many days was set earlier this month by Kate Jayden, a nondisabled British runner. Hunt-Broersma says she hopes her feat inspires others to push themselves.

