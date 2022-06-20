AP News Summary at 9:03 a.m. EDT

'It's just hell there': Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military machine is persevering in its ferocious effort to grind down Ukraine’s defenses. Combat in eastern areas of Ukraine reportedly is entering a decisive phase. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said the Kremlin had ordered its military to overrun the entire eastern Luhansk region by next Sunday. In that region, which in recent weeks has become the focal point of Moscow’s attempt to impose its will on its neighbor, battles are raging for the control of multiple villages. The war’s consequences for food and fuel supplies are increasingly weighing on minds around the globe after warnings that the fighting could go on for years.

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Around the world, drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances. Walking, biking, public transport, or going car-free are options for the lucky ones. But for minibus operators in the Philippines or a graphic artist in California with clients to visit, it's not so simple. Those without access to adequate public transportation or who otherwise can’t forgo their car have little other choice than to grit their teeth and pay. Energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide.

The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nielsen numbers tell us how many people watched live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings — 20 million the first night, 11 million the second and nearly 9 million for the third. Yet those traditional yardsticks don't begin to account for the true impact of what is being said. Memorable moments from each hearing are sliced for quick consumption online, and on television news and comedy shows — almost certainly reaching a larger audience than watched them originally, and sealing them in the public memory. Liz Cheney's prediction, a previously little-known breakout star and Rudy Giuliani's alcohol intake stand out so far.

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

DALLAS (AP) — A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the U.S., people gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks. Celebrations also included an emphasis on learning about the past and addressing racial disparities. President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation’s 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fate of the Democratic Party is intertwined in a pair of Pennsylvania elections that’ll be closely watched this year. John Fetterman could help the party keep control of the U.S. Senate. Josh Shapiro faces a Republican rival for governor who has embraced conspiracies about the last presidential election. With the stakes so high, Fetterman and Shapiro are participating in a coordinated campaign funded and run by party organizations. But they’re already facing big challenges. Fetterman suffered a stroke last month and hasn’t returned to the campaign trail. And both candidates will be running in a difficult environment for Democrats, weighed down by inflation and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity.

Officials try to deliver aid to flooded South Asia villages

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in India and Bangladesh are struggling to deliver food and drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people evacuated from their homes in days of flooding that have submerged wide swaths of the countries. The floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed more than a dozen people, marooned millions and flooded millions of houses. In eastern Bangladesh, villagers waded through streets flooded up to their knees. Local TV said millions remained without electricity. Flooding also ravaged India’s northeastern Assam state, where two policemen involved in rescue operations were washed away by floodwaters. Officials say about 200,000 people are taking shelter in 700 relief camps. Water in all major rivers in the state is above danger levels.

New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians in New York doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket. That gap is raising questions about the law's effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults. Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest during the May 14 attack. The armor stopped a handgun round fired by a store security guard who tried to halt Gendron's rampage. The law hastily enacted by state lawmakers after the attack only restricts sales of “bullet-resistant soft body armor.” That has lawmakers talking about a possible fix.

William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the royal family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne. That was clear two weeks ago when William took center stage at the extravaganza concert marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, lauding his grandmother as an environmental trailblazer as he delivered a call to action on climate change.

BTS break sparks debate on activism, military exemptions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Numerous questions remain about BTS and its seven members after last week's surprise announcement that the group was going to spend more time focusing on solo projects. As the most successful K-pop band to date, everything BTS has done in recent years gets massive attention. But some of its older members may soon need to enlist in South Korea's army, unless a legal exemption is given. That's sparked debate in the country about whether such an exemption is appropriate. Also up in the air is how engaged BTS will remain in social causes abroad. The group has been a vocal Black Lives Matter supporter and anti-hate advocate, but has stayed silent on domestic issues.

LEADING OFF: Padres check star 3B Machado's sprained ankle

The San Diego Padres will see how star third baseman Manny Machado is feeling, a day after he sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder. It’s uncertain how long Machado will be sidelined. Machado is hitting .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. He was hurt Sunday in the first inning of an 8-3 loss at Colorado. The Padres said X-rays were negative.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0