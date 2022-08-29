AP News Summary at 9:03 a.m. EDT

Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A fuel leak and then an engine problem has forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.

UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears

KYIV (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says that the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way.” IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant. The site is Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Russian forces have controlled it since soon after the war began. Grossi tweeted Monday that “the day has come.” He said the mission will arrive later this week. Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant in recent days. Fears are intensifying that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — International aid is reaching Pakistan, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by “monster monsoons” that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer. Two cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates landed near Islamabad on Sunday and more help arrived. Since mid-June, rains and floods have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged one million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Liz Cheney is openly considering a presidential run. But in the days since she lost her Wyoming congressional primary, would-be supporters have expressed skepticism about a White House bid. That includes Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. They believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some sympathizers fear she would actually help former President Donald Trump if she runs.

Retiring AP reporter chronicles 4 decades covering Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — How has Congress changed in the last four decades? Just ask Associated Press writer Alan Fram, who's covered Capitol Hill all those years. As Fram retires from the AP, he says the warm feelings that once existed between congressional leaders are all but gone. In their place are suspicion and even hostility. Fram says there's still common ground at times for some lawmakers, but it seems narrower today. Fram notes the recently approved accords helping Ukraine and veterans and modestly restricting guns as evidence lawmakers can still work together. Still, Fram says the forces chipping away at faith in government institutions would not be recognizable to the congressional leaders of four decades ago.

Iraqi Shiite cleric plans to resign; followers storm palace

BAGHDAD (AP) — A hugely influential Shiite cleric has announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. He refused to negotiate with Iran-backed Shiite rivals to form a consensus government. This is not the first time al-Sadr has announced his retirement from politics. And many dismissed the latest move as another bluff to gain greater leverage against his rivals amid a worsening stalemate.

Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids

TUBAS, West Bank (AP) — At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces carried out nightly raids in cities, towns and villages. That makes 2022 the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016, according to tallies from the Palestinian Health Ministry and an Israeli rights group. The military says the vast majority were militants or stone-throwers and began the raids in response to deadly attacks against Israelis. The tally includes Palestinian attackers, but also a handful of civilians, as well as local youths. Israel says it is dismantling militant networks that threaten its citizens. Palestinians say the raids are aimed at maintaining Israel's military rule.

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

PARIS (AP) — It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The French doctor who treated her at the scene has recounted what happened. Dr. Frederic Mailliez told The Associated Press how he tried to save her on that night of Aug. 31, 1997. He remembers speaking English to her, giving her a respiratory bag and calling the emergency services. Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur died in a car crash in the Alma Tunnel next to the Seine River. The Flame of Liberty monument nearby has become a memorial site attracting fans of all generations and nationalities.

US markets point to more losses on Fed's inflation stance

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets pointed toward more losses hours before the opening bell Monday after the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slid 0.9% and futures for the S&P 500 tumbled 1%. Markets in Asia and Europe also lost ground following a dreadful week on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week down more than 1,000 points. The message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a speech Friday had been expected, though some hoped it would be less emphatic.

Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards before she closed out the show with a surprisingly big announcement: Her new album. The pop star said Sunday night that her new album will be released Oct. 21. She revealed on social media that her 10th studio album will be called “Midnights.” Her announcement came came at the end of her acceptance speech where she praised the other women in the category - which included Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj both pulled triple duty at the award: both musicians performed, won awards and served as the show's hosts alongside LL Cool J.