AP News Summary at 9:04 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.

Ukraine, Russia set to sign deal on resuming grain exports

ISTANBUL (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian officials are poised to sign deals designed to end a standoff brought on by the war in Ukraine that has threatened food security around the world. The two countries were expected to sign separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations on Friday that would enable Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck in Black Sea ports due to the war. The secretary-general of the U.N. and Turkey's president plan to take part in a signing ceremony in Istanbul. An adviser to Ukraine’s president that Ukraine and Russia would sign separate agreements.“Ukraine does not sign any documents with Russia,” Podolyak wrote on T

FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1M from market

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One million fewer people may purchase federal flood insurance by the end of the decade, according to a financial report obtained by the AP. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has revamped its flood insurance program to more accurately reflect the risk of flooding. The agency told Congress and other officials that enrollment numbers were expected to go up. But the documents received under the Freedom of Information Act show FEMA projects a decline. FEMA says it is still optimistic the program can grow; the assumptions in the report are pessimistic and enrollment hasn't been directly studied. For some, significant price increases are making them rethink the decision to buy insurance and the change come as climate change increases flood risk in many parts of the country.

White House tries to make Biden's COVID a 'teachable moment'

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a year, President Joe Biden’s ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When Biden finally did test positive, the White House was ready. It set out to turn the diagnosis into a “teachable moment” and dispel any notion of a crisis. The White House offered repeated assurances Thursday that the president was hard at work while isolating in the residential areas of the White House with “very mild symptoms” of a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue. It was part of an administration effort to offer Biden as the personification of the idea that any American can get COVID-19 and recover without too much suffering if they’ve gotten their shots and taken other important steps.

School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukrainian emergency workers have recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in the east of the country, as attacks continued in several parts of the nation. The reported casualties follow a barrage Thursday on a densely populated area of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, that killed at least three people and wounded 23 others. In a rare sign of light, the signing was expected Friday of an accord that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipments of grain across the Black Sea and Russia to export grain and fertilizers. Beyond that, however, there was no indication of relief from the grinding war.

Sri Lanka president gets long-sought win, steep challenges

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has always aspired to the pinnacle of power, enduring setback after setback but managing to recover from seemingly impossible defeats. He has moved quickly to consolidate his position after lawmakers elected him this week to finish the term of his predecessor, ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. On Friday, he appointed a classmate and ally of Rajapaksa to be his prime minister and partner in rescuing the country from its predicament. The question is whether they can muster the political heft and enough support from a public fed up with shortages of food, fuel and medicine to get the job done.

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event. The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn't seriously injured. Zeldin said in a statement he was able to grab the attacker's wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson says David Jakubonis was charged with attempted assault. It's not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him.

Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established. Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming so widespread that it's on the verge of becoming an entrenched STD — like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV. But no one’s really sure, and some say testing and vaccines can still stop the outbreak from taking root. So far, more than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago.

Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI

FARNBOROUGH, England (AP) — Movie fighter pilots are depicted as highly trained military aviators with the skills and experience to defeat adversaries in thrilling aerial dogfights. New technologies, though, are set to redefine what it means to be a “Top Gun." Algorithms, data and machines are taking on a bigger role in the cockpit. Such changes are hinted at in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.” The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow, near London. Drones have been used extensively in the war between Russia and Ukraine and other modern conflicts. At the Farnborough show, experts said the future of air warfare is likely to be manned and unmanned aircraft working together.