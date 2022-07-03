AP News Summary at 9:04 a.m. EDT

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans has shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says she has always been amazed at how Afghans stubbornly hung on to hope against all odds, greeting each of several new regimes with optimism. But by 2018, a Gallup poll showed that the fraction of people in Afghanistan with hope in the future was the lowest ever recorded anywhere. It didn’t have to be this way, Gannon says.

The long, ongoing debate over ‘All men are created equal’

NEW YORK (AP) — “All men are created equal.” Few words in American history are invoked as often as the preamble to the Declaration of Independence, published nearly 250 years ago. And are few more difficult to define. The music, and the economy, of “all men are created equal” make it both universal and elusive — and adaptable to viewpoints otherwise with little or no common ground. How we use them often depends less on how we came into this world than on what kind world we want to live in. It’s as if “All men are created equal” leads Americans to ask: “And then what?”

Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense minister says Moscow’s forces have taken control of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Ukraine’s Luhansk province. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that Russia's armed forces and a separatist militia "have established full control over the city of Lysychansk.” Ukrainian officials haven't confirmed the claim. Ukraine's forces spent weeks trying to keep Lysychansk from falling to Russia, as neighboring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. Occupying both cities would open the way for the Russians to move west into Donetsk, the other province that makes up Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. In western Russia's Belgorod region, meanwhile, the governor said fragments of an intercepted Ukrainian missile killed four people.

Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia

SLOVYANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk was occupied by pro-Russian separatists for months in 2014. Now, its people are preparing to defend the city again as the fighting draws closer and invites a major battle. Slovyansk is a city of splintered loyalties, with some residents antagonistic toward Kyiv or nostalgic for Ukraine's Soviet past. But many fear the return of the Russians and what they could do to their now-flourishing town. Slovyansk may become the next major target in Russia’s campaign to take the Donbas region, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet. Thursday’s 6-3 decision was narrowly tailored to the Environmental Protection Agency. The court ruled that the EPA doesn’t have broad authority to reduce power plant emissions that contribute to global warming. The precedent is widely expected to invite challenges of other rules set by government agencies.

After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nationwide, workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they chart a path forward following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At what was West Virginia's only abortion clinic, the days following the historic court ruling have been filled with grief for staff as their new reality sets in. Women's Health Center of West Virginia Chief Nurse Executive Maness said conversations she had with frantic patients when she had to cancel abortion appointments in her head in an inescapable loop. But staff are determined that the clinic remain open, providing services such as cervical exams and cancer screenings for patients with nowhere else to go.

Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs

SYDNEY (AP) — Thousands of residents in Sydney suburbs have been told to evacuate their homes after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities call life-threatening emergencies. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain and flash floods and winds of up to 55 miles per hour along the coast of Australia’s most populous city and other parts of New South Wales state. Authorities said that Warragamba Dam in western Sydney began overflowing overnight and the peak spill would be comparable to devastating flooding in March last year. Residents in a number of suburbs have been ordered to evacuate but Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said people don’t need to wait to be told to leave.

Pope, unable to go to Congo, embraces Congolese in Rome

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has greeted members of the Congolese community in Rome after knee trouble forced him to cancel a planned pilgrimage to Africa. Francis was supposed to visit Congo and South Sudan during July 2-7. His itinerary for the since-postponed trip would have had him in Congo on Sunday, celebrating Mass at the airport in the capital, Kinshasa. Instead, some 2,000 Congolese or descendants of people from Congo joined the pope in Mass at the Vatican. They clapped when the 85-year-old pope began his homily by speaking a few words in Congo’s languages. Prayers by the faithful were recited in Swahili, Lingala, Tshiluba and Kikongo, the country’s four official languages.

Tsitsipas calls Kyrgios bully after Wimbledon hubbub, loss

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios cursed at the Wimbledon chair umpire and demanded that his opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, be defaulted. There was never a dull moment during the third-round match. And in the end, after four sets and more than three hours, Kyrgios won. His 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over the fourth-seeded Tsitsipas put Kyrgios in the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time since 2016. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, will play American Brandon Nakashima for a berth in the quarterfinals. Rafael Nadal also advanced to the fourth round.

