AP News Summary at 9:04 a.m. EDT

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. officials say they have little fear China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide rings of protection. China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force.

Risks, mined waters slow rush to extract grains from Ukraine

Shipping companies aren't rushing to export millions of tons of trapped grain out of Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. That's because explosive mines are drifting in the waters amid Russia's war, ship owners are assessing the risks and many still have questions over how the deal will unfold. The goal is to get some 20 million tons of grain out of three Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizer hampered by wider sanctions. But the deal is running up against the reality of how difficult and risky it will be to carry out, and the clock has started ticking.

Cameroon becomes a go-to country for foreign fishing vessels

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon has emerged as one of several go-to countries for the widely criticized “flags of convenience” system, under which companies can -- for a fee -- register their ships in a foreign country even though there is no link between the vessel and the nation whose flag it flies. The ships are supposed to abide by that nation’s fishing agreements with other countries. But experts say weak oversight and enforcement of fishing fleets by counties with open registries like Cameroon offer shipping companies a veil of secrecy that allows them to mask their operations. Regulators in Europe recently warned the country that its inability to provide oversight of its fishing fleet could lead to a ban on fish from the country.

Strong quake kills 5, injures dozens in northern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake has killed at least five people, injured dozens and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines. Patients were briefly evacuated from two hospitals in the capital. Scientists say the 7-magnitude quake Wednesday morning was centered around Abra province in a mountainous area, where one person was killed and dozens of others injured. Three villagers died and several more injured in two other provinces near Abra. A safety officer in a town near the epicenter told The Associated Press, “The ground shook like I was on a swing." President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago, said the chandeliers swayed and clanked in the presidential palace. He planned to travel to the hardest-hit areas Thursday.

Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas led the Senate challenge on Jan. 6, 2021, to Joe Biden's victory. But the senators have largely escaped the House panel's investigation into the Capitol attack. In all, a dozen GOP senators initially planned to challenge Donald Trump’s defeat. But unlike their House GOP counterparts, the Republican senators have not been called to testify. That's left senators to explain themselves on their own terms. Hawley, for one, says he doesn't regret his actions. Neither Hawley nor Cruz will say whether he would appear before the committee if called.

The AP Interview: Japan minister says women 'underestimated'

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s minister for gender equality called the country’s dangerously low births and plunging population a national crisis and blamed “indifference and ignorance” in the male-dominated Japanese parliament. In an interview with The Associated Press, Seiko Noda couched the steadily dwindling number of children born in Japan as an existential threat. She says the nation won’t have enough troops, police or firefighters in coming decades if it continues. Japan is the world’s third biggest economy but it has struggled to make the society more inclusive. There are concerns both within Japan and abroad about how the country will reverse what critics call a deep-seated history of male chauvinism that has contributed to the low birthrate.

Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is 'suffocating' women

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Amnesty International says the Taliban's “suffocating” crackdown on the rights of Afghan women and girls is destroying their lives. The London-based watchdog said in a new report that since the Taliban took control of the country nearly a year ago, they have violated women’s and girls’ rights. The Taliban have banned girls from attending school from seventh grade, imposed all-covering dress that leaves only the eyes visible and restricted women’s access to work. The report released Wednesday reveals how women who peacefully protested these oppressive rules have been threatened, arrested, detained, tortured, and forcibly disappeared. The report says rates of early and forced marriage are surging under Taliban rule.

US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers keep spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. The Fed hopes to pull off the triple axel of central banking: Slow the economy just enough to curb inflation without causing a recession.

Inflation hits NYC's bodega favorite: Bacon, egg and cheese

NEW YORK (AP) — The bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is a staple in many a New Yorker's diet. It's easy to make, easy to eat on the go and cheap — although not as cheap as it used to be. To keep up with today’s levels of inflation due to the pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine, bodega owners are faced with no choice but to raise the prices of their famously low-priced breakfast sandwiches. Last month, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that inflation climbed 11.3% and producer prices surged nearly 18% for goods compared with June 2021.

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years. Called the “Lulo Rose,” the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine. The mine’s owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, on Wednesday announced the discovery of the large pink diamond on its website. It said the Lulo mine has already produced the two largest diamonds found in Angola, including a 404-carat clear diamond. The Lucapa company, which is based in Australia, said the pink gemstone is the fifth largest diamond to have been found at the Lulo mine where 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more have been found. The pink diamond will be sold by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company, Sodiam.