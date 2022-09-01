AP News Summary at 9:04 a.m. EDT

More kids are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As some children struggled to keep up with school in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states saw significant increases in the number of students held back to repeat grades. Twenty-four of the 28 states that provided data for the most recent academic year saw increases, according to an Associated Press analysis. Three states — South Carolina, West Virginia and Delaware — saw retention more than double. Experts have cautioned about risks to students’ social lives and academic futures, but many parents have asked for do-overs to help their children recover.

UN nuclear agency team arrives at Ukraine power plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says a team from the U.N. nuclear agency has arrived at the site of Europe’s largest nuclear plant to inspect security conditions that forced the shutdown of one reactor. Enerhoatom said the team from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived Thursday at the Zaporizhzhia plant that has been in the thick of recent fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces more than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine. The company said earlier Thursday that Russian mortar shelling led to the shutdown of one of its reactors by its emergency protection system.

Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump’s team obstructed the probe. A court filing late Tuesday alleges that government records were concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about the continued presence of classified documents at the property. That allegation does not necessarily mean that Trump or anyone else will ultimately face charges. But it could pose the most direct legal threat to Trump and those in his orbit, in part because Justice Department officials have historically regarded obstruction as an aggravating factor that tilts in favor of bringing criminal charges in investigations involving the mishandling of classified information.

For exiled Uyghurs, UN report is long-awaited vindication

BEIJING (AP) — The U.N.’s long-delayed report on mass detentions and other rights abuses against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in China's far-western Xinjiang region has been welcomed by survivors as an acknowledgement of abuses they say they faced at the hands of the Chinese state. The assessment released by the U.N. human rights office concluded that Beijing's crackdown in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity and called for “urgent attention” from the world to address them. Survivors say the significance of the assessment is that the weight and authority of the United Nations lends credibility to their accusations.

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Peltola says she is honored and humbled by the support she's received.

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press. Police have used the “Fog Reveal” database to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices, and have used the data to assemble location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life,” according to company records. Fog Reveal has been used since at least 2017 in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won't attend his funeral

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend the weekend funeral, a decision reflecting the Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev’s legacy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin's working schedule wouldn't allow him to attend Saturday's funeral, adding that the Russian leader on Thursday visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev’s body is kept to lay flowers at his coffin. Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have “elements” of state funeral, such as honorary guards, and the government will help organize them. He wouldn’t elaborate how the ceremony will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.

Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor plans to sue an Alabama town whose white police officers placed him in handcuffs after he refused to identify himself while watering flowers for his neighbor on private property. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras shows how quickly a previously noneventful evening on a quiet residential street in the town of Childersburg devolved into yet another potentially explosive situation involving a Black man and white law enforcement authorities in the United States.

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny

Microsoft’s plan to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could have major effects on the gaming industry, transforming the Xbox maker into something like a Netflix for video games by giving it control of many more popular titles. But to get to the next level, Microsoft must first survive a barrage of government inquiries from New Zealand to Brazil, and from U.S. regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden to strengthen their enforcement of antitrust laws. Only Saudi Arabia has announced its approval, though a pending decision from the United Kingdom to close or escalate its antitrust probe could signal what’s to come.

Serena beats No. 2 seed Kontaveit at US Open to reach 3rd Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match. The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career. Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon. She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week. She beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium.