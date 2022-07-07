AP News Summary at 9:05 a.m. EDT

Britain's Boris Johnson resigning as PM amid scandal

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, giving in to irresistible pressure as a three-year-term that began with a bold vow to “get Brexit done” and a huge election win ended in scandal and division, much of it of his own making. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood in Downing Street conceded that his party wanted him gone -- “Them’s the breaks,” he said. The messiest of prime ministers did not leave cleanly. Johnson insisted he would remain in office as prime minister until the party chooses his successor, but many in the party want him gone before then, and his government has been shredded by scores of resignations.

Boris Johnson reached the top but was felled by his flaws

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson wanted to be like his hero Winston Churchill: a larger-than-life character who led Britain through a time of crisis. He was felled by crises of his own making as a trickle of ethics allegations became a flood that engulfed his government and turned his Conservative Party against him. Johnson resigned Thursday after the chorus of disapproval became too much. It lowers the curtain on the career of one of the most divisive politicians Britain has ever known. Biographer Andrew Gimson called Johnson “the man who takes on the Establishment and wins.” But for critic and former member of parliament Rory Stewart he was “probably the best liar we’ve ever had as prime minister.”

Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fifth month, some residents close to the front lines remain in shattered and nearly abandoned neighborhoods. One such place is Kharkiv's neighborhood of Saltivka, once home to about half a million people. Only perhaps dozens live there now, in apartment blocks with no running water and little electricity. While some towns and villages around the capital, Kyiv, have begun rebuilding, other places cannot. In Saltivka, shops are closed and apartment blocks gape with broken windows. Tall grass overtakes abandoned playgrounds. Soldiers’ trenches are abandoned. In a few apartments that are now ripped open, laundry still hangs on the line.

Griner arrives at Russian court for trial on drug charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to a Russian court to face her trial on drug charges. Griner’s trial began last week amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her release nearly five months after her arrest. But a senior Russian diplomat warned Thursday that warned that U.S. criticism of how Russia’s handling the case wouldn’t help her release prospects. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale drugs transportation. The trial was adjourned after its start last week because two witnesses did not appear. The proceedings could last months.

China lashes out at US, British intelligence services

BEIJING (AP) — China is calling the United States “the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," continuing its sharp rhetoric in response to U.S. accusations of Chinese spying and threats to the international order. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments Thursday came a day after the head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms about the Chinese government. They warned business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain. The heightened tone comes ahead of a meeting Saturday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations' ministers summit in Bali, Indonesia.

'Taken too soon': Remembering Highland Park shooting victims

CHICAGO (AP) — Details are being released of the people whose lives were lost in the July Fourth shooting at a parade in suburban Chicago. Two of the victims left behind a 2-year-old son. Another was staying with family in Illinois after he was injured in car wreck. For some, it was a tradition. They were avid travelers, members of their synagogue and professionals. But in a hail of gunfire they became victims in the nation's latest horrific mass shooting. The victims are 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and his wife, Irina; 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein; 88-year-old Stephen Straus; 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim; 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza; and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.

Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to learn his sentence for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. A plea deal is in place that will likely extend his time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison. It calls for 20 to 25 years in prison. But the final decision is up to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Thursday. Prosecutors last month asked for the full 25 on the grounds that Chauvin’s actions were cold-blooded and needless. The defense has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin accepts responsibility for what he did.

US futures point higher, world shares rise on flurry of news

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was poised to open with gains Thursday as investors await employment data that could shed light on how companies are managing rising costs and interest rates that are sure to climb even higher as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive push to reign in inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.4%. Lower oil prices have helped to offset fears about surging inflation the Fed said might require more U.S. interest rate hikes. Shares in Europe were sharply higher, even before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he was resigning.

U.S. jobless claims rise to 235k, most in nearly six months

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, and while layoffs remain low, it’s the fifth straight week claims have topped the 230,000 mark. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 2 rose to 235,000, up 4,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally track with the number of layoffs. Until early June, claims hadn’t eclipsed 220,000 since January and have often been below 200,000 this year. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers advertised fewer jobs in May amid signs that the economy is weakening, though the overall demand for workers remained strong.

Bulls run in Pamplona for 1st time since 2019; no one gored

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The first running of the bulls at Pamplona’s San Fermín festival in three years has taken place after previous events were canceled due to the pandemic. No one was gored but several runners took knocks and hard falls on Thursday. Six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 35 seconds without provoking too much carnage among the thousands of observers and participants cramming the course. The Pamplona hospital said six people were brought in for treatment. They included a 30-year-old American man who broke an arm and a 16-year-old Spanish girl who lost part of a finger in the bullring.