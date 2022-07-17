AP News Summary at 9:08 a.m. EDT

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

ATLANTA (AP) — An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Biden's realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to the thorniest issues confronting his administration, the instinct from Biden and his White House is to often speak about what he can’t do, citing constraints imposed by the courts or insufficient support in a Congress that is controlled by his own party. White House officials, Biden’s allies and even some influential progressive figures say that approach typifies a leader who has always promised to be honest with Americans, including how expansive his powers really are. But the president’s realpolitik tendencies are colliding with an activist base that is agitating for a more aggressive party leader – both in tone and in substance.

'I worry about this place': A day in Ukraine's Donetsk

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the eastern Donetsk region are also fighting personal battles as the front line moves closer. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. In the city of Kramatorsk, a young restaurant worker can’t bring himself to leave family behind even as the latest attack carves a crater in the earth nearby. A 61-year-old humanitarian worker cannot envision pulling up roots now. And beneath a soldier's bravado is his wish to see his four small children again.

Russia strikes south Ukraine city, presses attacks in east

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine as a funeral took place for a 4-year-old girl killed in an earlier strike elsewhere in the country. Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when a Russian missile struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday. At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys aged 7 and 8, and more than 200 were wounded. On Sunday, more Russian missiles struck industrial facilities in the strategic southern city of Mykolaiv, a key shipbuilding center in the estuary of the Southern Bug river. There was no immediate information about casualties.

Candidates for UK leader seek to woo right wing before vote

LONDON (AP) — The candidates to become the next British prime minister are appealing to their right-wing base as they seek to replace Boris Johnson. Many of the five remaining hopefuls are highlighting Brexit and immigration as they attempt to woo fellow Conservative lawmakers and party members ahead of a third round of voting on Monday, when another contender will drop out. Even though the eventual winner will automatically become U.K. prime minister, the contenders must appeal to a narrow constituency of party members, who tend to be whiter, older and more right-wing than the general public.

Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality. Two blazes that have been consuming pine forests for six days running just south of the city of Bordeaux have forced the evacuation of some 14,000 people. Spain is trying to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country. The heat wave has kept highs above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many parts of Spain. Spain’s Carlos III Institute says that 360 deaths from July 10-15 can be attributed to high temperatures.

Experts combing site of plane crash in northern Greece

PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts are poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains. The An-12 cargo plane smashed into fields between two villages late Saturday. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash. The Serbian defense minister told a news conference Sunday that all eight crewmembers were killed. He said the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has spent a tightly choreographed first six months in office cultivating his image in a way that’s furthered speculation he has designs on higher office. Youngkin has recently attracted or participated in a blitz of national media coverage focused on whether he might run for president in 2024. He's been coy about his future, saying in recent interviews that he’s focused on Virginia but declining to rule anything out. Observers say his approach to governing in Richmond has been more scripted than other recent governors. And he's continued to host glitzy campaign-style events to promote his priorities and accomplishments.

Maryland Dems eager to break GOP's hold on governor's office

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — One of the best opportunities for Democrats to regain a governor’s office this year is in Maryland, and the race to succeed term-limited Republican Larry Hogan has drawn a crowd of candidates. Winning back the seat shouldn’t seem so tough for Democrats in a state where they outnumber Republicans by a 2-1 ratio, but the GOP has won three of the past five elections. Maryland Democrats see an opening now because the popular Hogan, only the second Republican governor to win reelection in the state history, cannot seek a third term. That’s attracted prominent Democrats to Tuesday’s primary, including members of former President Barack Obama’s Cabinet

Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has asked for prayers to accompany him on what he is calling his “penitential” pilgrimage to Canada, to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by Catholic institutions. Francis on Sunday reminded the public in St. Peter's Square that on July 24 he will begin a 7-day trip to Canada. He said he hoped his visit would foster healing and reconciliation. The pope met with Indigenous representatives earlier this year at the Vatican and made a historic apology for the abuses inflicted at church-run residential schools. Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called for him to deliver a papal apology on Canadian soil.