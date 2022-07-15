AP News Summary at 9:08 a.m. EDT

Biden to meet Saudi king, prince MBS after human rights rift

JERUSALEM (AP) — Whether Joe Biden’s first trip to the Middle East as president ends a success or a failure may hinge on what happens when he first locks eyes with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince. The world will be watching the highly anticipated meeting Friday to see if the gaffe-prone U.S. president and notoriously vengeful Saudi prince, Mohammed bin Salman, can begin repairing a rift between the two strategic partners. The ebb and flow of the world’s oil supply hangs in the balance. Biden vowed as a Democratic presidential candidate to make Saudi Arabia be seen as a “pariah” for its human rights record.

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose an economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations. That's according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations. Manchin's demands upend party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leave the measure’s future unclear. The West Virginia senator derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December. The official says that now, Manchin has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

Ohio rape shows how a story can spread faster than facts

NEW YORK (AP) — A four-paragraph anecdote in a regional newspaper ignited a media fire over abortion that engulfed President Joe Biden, the partisan press and some of the nation's top news organizations. The story about an alleged rape of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion touched on a white-hot issue due to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. The speed at which the story moved also raised questions about journalist's sourcing in stories and how stories can be quickly taken over by political pundits. The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post issued corrections or clarifications to what they had written about the case.

Sri Lanka's prime minister becomes interim president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as its interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse forced him from office. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. The Parliament speaker said Friday that lawmakers will convene to choose a new leader and within seven days who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

House to vote on restoring abortion rights, but law unlikely

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide. It’s the Democrats’ first attempt at responding legislatively to the Supreme Court’s seismic decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The legislation coming to the floor Friday stands almost no chance of becoming law, with support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. Yet it marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the high court’s decision. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman has been fundraising, advertising on TV and grabbing attention with snarky social media posts, but he has yet to return to Pennsylvania's campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke. He's in one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races as Democrats defend their Senate majority. But with barely two months until voters can begin casting mail-in ballots, Fetterman is absent from traditional retail campaigning. The campaign has maintained that Fetterman is feeling better and will be on the campaign trail soon. Democrats, meanwhile, take some comfort from what they perceive as a relatively quiet campaign by Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Ukrainian rescuers hunt for survivors of Vinnytsia airstrike

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue teams with sniffer dogs are combing through the debris in a central Ukrainian city looking for people still missing after Russia’s devastating missile strike that killed at least 23 and wounded over 100 others. Russian forces pounded other sites in Ukraine in a relentless push to wrest territory from Ukraine and try to soften the unbending morale of its leaders, troops and civilians. The cruise missile strikes on the city of Vinnytsia launched by a Russian submarine on Thursday marked the latest carnage to fan international outrage since Russia President Vladimir Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine in February. Meanwhile, Russia said some progress was being made on a plan to get blocked Ukrainian grain to the world.

Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's note for cannabis use

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner at her drug possession trial has given a Russian court a letter from a U.S. doctor recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Last week, Griner pleaded guilty and acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent. She said they were in her luggage because she packed hastily in her return to Russia to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team during the WNBA’s offseason.

Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm. The move comes nearly 110 years after he was stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee announced the change on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.” Thorpe was a Native American. He had his medals stripped months after the Olympics when it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers.

Retail sales up 1% in June as shoppers show resilience

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food. U.S. retail sales rose 1% last month, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday. Sales at furniture stores rose 1.4%, while business at consumer electronics stores rose 0.4%. Department stores took a hit, posting a 2.6% decline. Online sales showed resurgence, posting a 2.2% increase. The report comes as U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.