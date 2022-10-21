AP News Summary at 9:09 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president's lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents. The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt. It’s unclear what the decision means for the 22 million borrowers who already applied for the relief. The Biden administration had promised not to clear any debt before Oct. 23 as it battled the legal challenges, but the soonest it was expected to begin erasing debt was mid-November. jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are bombarding Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region. The targets include resupply routes across a river. The Ukrainian military is inching closer to a full assault on Kherson, one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn Kherson into a fortress. The city is a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port. They're also attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents. The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into Kherson. Officials say Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing killed two TV journalists. At least two other people were reported killed and 13 wounded.

Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers are jockeying to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister within a week. As inflation soars, millions are struggling to make ends meet. Labor strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Johnson has not declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare she is running. Leading the pack in lawmakers’ support is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. But the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving doses for free. Pfizer executives say the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the U.S. government phases out its program. The drugmaker said it expects that people covered by private insurance or public programs like Medicare will pay nothing. A spokesman said the company also has an income-based assistance program that helps those without coverage.

Cardi B absolved in racy mixtape artwork lawsuit

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury sided with Cardi B on Friday in a copyright infringement case involving a man who claimed the Grammy-winning rapper misused his back tattoos for her sexually suggestive 2016 mixtape cover art. The federal jury in Southern California ruled Kevin Michael Brophy did not prove Cardi B misappropriated his likeness. After the jury forewoman read the verdict, the rapper hugged her attorneys and appeared joyful. Cardi B says she was “pretty nervous” before hearing the verdict. In the courtroom, Cardi B briefly had a cordial conversation and shook the hand of Brophy - who filed a lawsuit a year after she released her mixtape in 2016.

West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. and key Western allies are accusing Russia of using Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution and international humanitarian law. Russia has countered by accusing Ukraine of attacking infrastructure and civilians for eight years in the eastern separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed earlier this year. The U.S., France, Germany and Britain support Ukraine's call for a U.N. investigation of the drones. Russia says the drones are Russian and an investigation would violate the U.N. Charter.

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week. David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, says Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges. The 16-year-old is due in court Monday. Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. He was 15 when the shooting happened.

False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Republican commissioners in one rural New Mexico county have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters that their elections are secure. But none of it seems to be working. They agreed to hand count ballots from the primary election, allowed the public to observe security testing of ballot machines and tasked their county manager with making sure those efforts ran smoothly. Still, many voters in New Mexico's Torrance County don’t trust voting machines or election results. Such conspiracy-fueled skepticism, fueled by former President Donald Trump and his allies, persists in rural areas across the U.S., And it suggests many Americans may not trust results of the upcoming midterm elections.

Saga of last US slave ship finds life in 'Descendant' doc

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The prize-winning documentary, “Descendant,” tells the story of the last known slave ship to America and the descendants of the 110 people aboard. The film, a prize-winner at the Sundance Film Festival, raised questions about the legacy of the slavery and what justice would look like 162 years after the ship’s voyage. The Clotilda in 1860 illegally transported 110 people from what is now the west African nation of Benin to Alabama. The remains of the ship were discovered in 2019. Director Margaret Brown said she hopes viewers walk away with, “a little bit of history rewritten for them, and they’re emotionally moved by the resilience of this community.”