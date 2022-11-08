AP News Summary at 9:10 a.m. EST

Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close

WASHINGTON (AP) — Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships. Tuesday's vote potentially will help shape economic policy, access to abortion and even how elections are held — all while testing the political strength of President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. With polls open across the country, neither Biden nor Trump is on the ballot. But key race outcomes will nonetheless be widely read as whether voters approve of the Democratic president’s first two years and if they’re willing to support a Republican Party the former president has increasingly molded in his own image.

O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term

AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country. Abbott on Tuesday was seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. O’Rourke was seeking an upset that would make him the first Democrat elected governor in Texas since 1990. Both candidates spent more than $100 million in a race that took on new intensity following the Uvalde school massacre. O’Rourke was making his third run for office in as many cycles after a narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018 and flaming out of the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.

Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Lt. Gov. Fetterman spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke while fending off attacks by Oz about his fitness to serve. In their lone debate, Fetterman turned in a rocky debate performance that fueled concern it damaged his chances. Oz is a smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who just moved from his longtime home in New Jersey. He barely won a primary in which opponents cast him as an out-of-touch Hollywood liberal. Pennsylvania polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association says that the Powerball drawing was delayed and it’s likely that the results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday night was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. In a statement, the lottery says: “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed." The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine's terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia. That's a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin that came on the eve of crucial elections in the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community late Monday to “force Russia into real peace talks” and listed his usual conditions for dialogue. Those are the return of all of Ukraine’s occupied lands, compensation for damage caused by the war and the prosecution of war crimes. That is a change in rhetoric at least from a man who signed a decree in late September stating “the impossibility of holding talks” with Putin. But since his preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, it’s hard to see how that would advance any talks.

Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The leader of a small island nation, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano, proposed a treaty against fossil fuels as world leaders on Tuesday make the case for tougher action to tackle global warming. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” urging countries to "cooperate or perish.” He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds to help poor countries suffering climate-related losses. The U.S. mid-term elections were hanging over the talks Tuesday. Many environmental campaigners fear defeat for the Democrats could make it harder for President Joe Biden to pursue his ambitious climate agenda.

Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. Jack Bevin, a senior forecaster at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, says Nicole could become a “full-blown tropical storm" later Tuesday. A range of warnings and watches remain in place throughout the region. Nicole is expected to cross the Bahamas starting later Tuesday and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday night or Thursday. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September. The hurricane center says Nicole's exact path remains uncertain.

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of support as he gave the animals up. Moon Jae-in, a liberal who left office in May, received the two white “Pungsan” hunting dogs – a breed known to be indigenous to North Korea – from Kim following a peace summit in 2018. But Moon’s office said he decided he could no longer raise the three dogs because the current government of President Yoon Suk Yeol is refusing to cover the costs for their care. Yoon’s office shifted the blame to Moon, saying the discussions about financial support are still ongoing.

Markets in holding pattern ahead of election, inflation data

Wall Street is essentially flat before the opening bell with Americans heading to the polls to vote in the midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation, with more data on that front arriving this week. Futures for the S&P 500 moved 0.16% higher Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13%.. Market-moving events this week include U.S. inflation data and the election, which could leave the U.S. government split between Democrats and Republicans. Take Two Interactive fell about 17% in premarket after the video game maker missed sales and profit targets and lowered its forecast.

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.