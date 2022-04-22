AP News Summary at 9:11 p.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to the new battleground

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and is pounding away at cities across the region. The two sides are hurtling toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Russian state TV showed the flag of Moscow-based Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was Mariupol’s highest point, the city’s TV tower. It also showed what it said was the main building at the city’s besieged Azovstal steel plant in flames. Russia reported one serviceman was killed and 27 were missing after last week's fire on the warship Moskva that sank.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election.

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

SEATTLE (AP) — President Joe Biden spent Earth Day in Seattle, where he signed an executive order intended to help restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. The visit was intended to reassert his environmental credentials when he's been more focused on lowering gas prices that have risen during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Biden's more ambitious climate change proposals remain stalled in Congress, casting doubt on the country's ability to hit his targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He expressed frustration with Republicans and some Democrats for preventing progress and challenged them to get legislation to his desk.

Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill dissolving Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. DeSantis signed the bill on Friday. It would eliminate the 55-year-old Reedy Creek Improvement District and a handful of other similar districts by June of next year. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future. The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

Sharpton demands name of officer who killed Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton is demanding that authorities release the name of the Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle. Sharpton spoke Friday at Lyoya's funeral and renewed the call for transparency made by Lyoya's family. He said, “We want his name!” and said authorities cannot set a precedent of withholding the names of officers who kill people unless the officer is charged. The Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids was filled to its capacity of 1,000 for the funeral.

Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States unleashed some of its toughest actions against Russian President Vladimir Putin right after he rolled his troops into Ukraine. Polls in the U.S. find support for doing more. So what options are left to step up the pressure? Many experts say the mightiest trigger the West can pull on Russia is the one on a gas pump nozzle. Oil and gas account for 40% of the Russian government's revenue and are financing the war in Ukraine. Current and former U.S. officials say cutting the flow of oil and gas revenue to Russia is a prime topic now. But that would mean even more pain at the pump for consumers.

Voting groups sue over Florida congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voting rights groups have sued Florida over a congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The opponents say the map will diminish the state’s Black representation and benefit Republicans. Several groups filed the suit in a state court in the capital of Tallahassee on Friday, including The League of Women Voters of Florida and the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute. The suit alleges the new map violates provisions of the Florida Constitution that prohibit districts from diluting the electoral power of minorities and from being drawn to benefit one political party over another. Florida lawmakers approved the map Thursday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was hostile during testimony in a hearing on her eligibility to run for reelection, saying she did not remember liking and making various social media posts surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. She also on Friday accused an opposing lawyer of speculating and twisting her words. Voters in Greene's district have said the Republican helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, making her ineligible for reelection under a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment. Greene has denied aiding or engaging in an insurrection and has filed a lawsuit alleging that the law the voters are using to challenge her is itself unconstitutional.

The Edsel, Quibi and CNN+? New addition to business failures

NEW YORK (AP) — Epic business failures — the Edsel, Quibi, New Coke — have some new company. CNN's parent company ordered the CNN+ streaming service shut down before it had even completed a month of operation. It's a spectacular failure, with the idea of a paid streaming service for news questionable and unproven to begin with, and it was also a victim of a corporate leadership change. The service started last month only weeks before a new leadership team at Warner Bros. Discovery took over, one that had nothing to do with the idea's development and quickly made clear they thought it was wrong-headed.

Heat-Hawks delayed by suspicious package outside arena

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks was delayed Friday night after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena. The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package. Three gates were closed while security personnel made sure there was no danger. The package was found near the stairwell that provides access to a MARTA subway station at the arena. The game finally began shortly before 8 p.m. EDT, but many fans in the sellout crowd were still in long lines outside the arena, plodding through security checkpoints that are in place for all games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0