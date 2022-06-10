AP News Summary at 9:13 a.m. EDT

US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and other necessities jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%. On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, a steep rise from the 0.3% increase from March to April. Much higher gas prices were to blame for most of that increase. America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to electronics.

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” Thursday's hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Live testimony included a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee.

A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jan. 6 congressional hearings are being held with the help of a big-time television producer, and dramatic revelations have been promised. But this is an event that many Americans saw unfold live, and in countless clips and memes on their smartphones in the coming months. So the hearings effectively represent a rerun. Has the nation moved on? Is a gripping show about events from 18 months ago — even with fresh video — something that can make anyone change their minds? The answers may have bearing on whether the Capitol insurrection is remembered as a spontaneous outburst or a planned and existential threat to democracy.

Takeaways: 'Carnage' at the Capitol and a case against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Audiences watching the first public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot saw one injured officer who slipped in blood and spoke of “carnage.” They saw video of a huge, violent mob pushing through the U.S. Capitol. And they saw former President Donald Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies. Panel members worked to lay out a devastating case as they tried to tell the story of how it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again, for history. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel, says, “We can’t sweep what happened under the rug.”

Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the specter of “war fatigue” could erode the West’s resolve to help the country push back Moscow’s aggression. The U.S. and its allies have given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine. Europe has taken in millions of people displaced by the war. And there has been unprecedent unity in post-World War II Europe in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and his country. But as the shock of the Feb. 24 invasion subsides, analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest by the West that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

National groups flooding local prosecutor races with money

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Big political donations this year in races for local district attorney's offices show how national groups are seeking to influence those contests in at least a handful of states. Left-leaning groups have stepped in to fund candidates who support criminal justice reforms, while conservatives are pushing back amid concerns that crime in America’s cities is out of control. Whitney Tymas, president of a political action committee that supports progressive district attorney candidates, said money is necessary to bring change to an office where most incumbents run opposed for reelection. Among the biggest donors is a political action committee connected to George Soros, the billionaire investor, philanthropist and conspiracy-theory target.

White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — White nationalists and supremacists are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and TikTok. The accounts are using coded hashtags and innuendo to rile up thousands of followers on divisive issues like abortion and recent mass shootings. Those are the issues Department of Homeland Security warned Tuesday might drive some extremists to violently attack public places across the U.S. The heightened concern comes just weeks after an 18-year-old white man, who claims he was radicalized on internet chatrooms, entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, with the goal of killing Black patrons. He gunned down 10.

Pope cancels trip to Congo and South Sudan due to bad knee

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has canceled as planned July trip to Africa on doctors' orders because of ongoing knee problems. The Vatican said the July 2-7 trip to Congo and South Sudan would be rescheduled “to a later date to be determined.” Francis has used a wheelchair for about a month due to strained ligaments in his right knee that have made walking and standing difficult. As recently as this week, however, plans were proceeding for the trip to the two African countries. But questions have swirled for months about Francis’ ability to manage the taxing journey. Francis also has a July 24-30 visit to Canada planned. A Vatican statement said nothing about that trip.

Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history says in his first extensive published comments that he didn't consider himself the incident commander as the massacre unfolded. Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo told the Texas Tribune that he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School. An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers behind a locked classroom door that the chief said was reinforced with a steel jamb and could not be kicked in. Officers did not confront the gunman for more than an hour as they waited on a key that would unlock the door.

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials, saying he was ecstatic that Spears and Asghari had fulfilled their dream of getting married. The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children. The wedding day was not without unexpected drama — Spears’ first husband, a childhood friend, was arrested after attempting to crash their wedding.

