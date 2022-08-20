AP News Summary at 9:13 a.m. EDT

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”

Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds such as Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing political headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, and that's making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer. Massachusetts will face its own test next month as Republicans decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party's gubernatorial nominee.

For Republican governors, all economic success is local

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott often knocks President Joe Biden for the country's high rate of inflation and fears of a looming recession. So do many other Republicans, including state leaders in Georgia and Florida, as they sharpen their critiques before the November elections. But prices are rising more dramatically across much of those three states than they are nationally. Democrats say Republicans are taking credit for job growth that's been enabled by Biden's policies, even as Republicans blame those same policies for inflation. Still, voters seem to be holding Biden accountable for inflation while being more generous in doling out praise for the nation's low unemployment rate.

On Chile rivers, Native spirituality and development clash

MELIPEUCO, Chile (AP) — For the Mapuche, Chile’s largest Indigenous group and more than 10 percent of its population, a pristine river like the Truful Truful, flowing from a lava field under an Andean volcano, is the home of a spiritual force to revere, not a natural resource to exploit. That has led many Mapuche communities by the Truful Truful, the Pilmaiquen River and across the country’s water-rich south to fight hydroelectric plants that they see as desecrating nature and depriving Indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from getting sick. But as Chile readies to vote on a new constitution highlighting Indigenous rights, spirituality and ideology get entangled.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are stepping up their battle to seize one of the cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control while continuing to fire on areas in the country’s north and south. Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling collapsed balconies and blew out windows in the southern region of Mykolayiv, injuring at least nine civilians on Saturday The region's governor said an apartment building and private homes were badly damaged. Reflecting the broadening frontlines of the war in Ukraine, a Ukrainian airstrike hit targets in the largest Russian-occupied city in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol said preliminary reports pointed to “a precise hit” on a Russian military base.

Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops

LONGQUAN, China (AP) — Scorching heat during China's driest summer in six decades has wilted crops and left farmers struggling. Hundreds of persimmon trees are wilted in Gan Bingdong's greenhouse in southwestern China. A reservoir beside Gan's farm has run dry, forcing him to pump groundwater. Some areas have declared the summer growing season a total loss. The national weather agency said drought conditions across China have increased significantly, from the densely populated east across central farming provinces west into eastern Tibet. The forecast called for no rain and high temperatures for at least three more days. Local authorities were ordered to use all available water sources to supply households and livestock.

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

HELSINKI (AP) — A leaked video that shows Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister dancing and singing with friends at a private party has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is appropriate for their leader. The video clearly shot by someone at the party was leaked on social media and caught the attention of Finnish media this week. Marin has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Was she sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen? Some citizens said the side of the prime minister on display in the video was potentially damaging to Finland's reputation. Others say Marin has a right to party like anyone else.

UN: US buying big Ukraine grain shipment for hungry regions

BULLA HAGAR, Kenya (AP) — The head of the World Food program says the United States is stepping up to buy about 150,000 metric tons of grain from Ukraine in the next few weeks for an upcoming shipment to hungry areas of the world. The U.N. agency's executive director told The Associated Press about the development on Friday, speaking from northern Kenya. David Beasley says the final destinations for the grain are not confirmed. But the planned shipment would be more than six times bigger than the one the first WFP-arranged ship from Ukraine is now carrying toward the drought-stressed Horn of Africa. Another failed rainy season could tip parts of the Horn, especially Somalia, into famine.

Statue honors once-enslaved woman who won freedom in court

A bronze statue of an enslaved woman from Massachusetts who went to court to win her freedom in 1781 is being unveiled in the Berkshires this weekend. The statue of Elizabeth Freeman will be unveiled Sunday during a ceremony in Sheffield expected to attract about 200 people. Freeman was inspired to sue for her freedom by the words of the Sheffield Resolves and the state constitution that both say all men are free and equal. Historians say the case essentially ended slavery in Massachusetts. The effort to raise the statue was spearheaded by state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli.