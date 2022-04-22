AP News Summary at 9:29 a.m. EDT

Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves have highlighted the savagery of a war that showed no signs of abating. Russia has pounded targets in eastern Ukraine in a new offensive to take the country’s industrial heartland. Cities in the Donbas came under Russian fire overnight, and a regional official said the attacks interfered with attempts to evacuate civilians in one area. The Donbas is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories and is bracing for what could be a decisive campaign. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to salvage an 8-week-old war already widely seen as a blunder and a humanitarian disaster.

Lawmakers want US to set up field hospitals for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is calling on the Biden administration to establish field hospitals near Ukraine’s border and ramp up medical support for what’s expected to be a monthslong war of attrition waged by Russia. More than a dozen House members wrote Friday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking for the U.S. to fill gaps in Ukraine’s medical infrastructure. Steps recommended by the group include opening field hospitals in eastern Poland, providing Ukraine with armored ambulances and taking some of the sick and wounded to a U.S. military hospital in western Germany. The State Department notes the U.S. is providing Ukraine with resources.

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That's according to an audio recording posted Thursday night by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports that the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10 conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy is heard telling the other lawmakers that he would tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” Earlier Thursday, after the Times published its initial story describing the conversation, McCarthy released a statement calling it “totally false and wrong.”

In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s hardline Hindu nationalists have long espoused an anti-Muslim stance, but attacks against the minority community have recently occurred more frequently. In many cases, hate-filled and provocative songs that are blared through speakers during Hindu festivals have become a precursor to this violence. Some songs openly call for the killing of Muslims and those who do not endorse “Hindutva,” a Hindu nationalist movement that strives to make officially secular India into an avowedly Hindu nation. They mark another example of rising sentiment against Muslims across India, where religious polarization has grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

Vatican clears aide to John Paul II of negligence claims

ROME (AP) — A Vatican investigation into allegations that St. John Paul II’s longtime top aide was negligent in handling sex abuse claims in his native Poland has cleared him of wrongdoing. The Vatican embassy in Poland said Friday the investigation conducted by a Holy See envoy determined that Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz’s actions were “correct, and therefore, the Holy See decided not to proceed any further.” The Vatican sent the envoy to Poland last year to gather evidence and documentation into allegations of negligence while Dziwisz was archbishop of Krakow, Poland, during 2005-2016. The investigation didn't consider Dziwisz’s tenure while he was at the Vatican and the private secretary to John Paul, who was pope from 1978-2005.

Le Pen's far-right vision: Retooling France at home, abroad

PARIS (AP) — Marine Le Pen’s vision for France — if the far-right leader wins Sunday’s presidential runoff — would include no Muslim headscarves in public, schoolchildren in uniforms and laws passed by referendum. Polls portray the centrist French President Emmanuel Macron as the front-runner, but the race is tight and a Le Pen will is possible. Such an outcome could rock France’s system of governance, jolt the dynamics of the 27-nation European Union and unnerve NATO allies in Washington and beyond. Le Pen says she would retool the country's political system and the French Constitution to accommodate her populist agenda and put all things French ahead of the EU. Le Pen says she would also think twice about sending weapons to Ukraine.

Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire

SEATTLE (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking steps to restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees. Old-growth trees are key buffers against climate change and absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming. Biden’s order directs federal land managers to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year. The order being signed Friday requires officials to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.

Mourners to gather at funeral after Patrick Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mourners will gather at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan. Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday at the family’s request. Their lawyer, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, also will speak at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. An unarmed Lyoya, a native of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.

Southwest fire crews brace for return of dangerous winds

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest are bracing for the return of ferocious winds. More than 500 firefighters are manning fire lines in Arizona and New Mexico and more help is on the way. The largest type of management team plans to take command of resources Friday at one of the biggest, most dangerous fires near Flagstaff. A brief break in the weather allowed crews to launch aerial attacks on some of the fires Thursday. But that's unlikely Friday. Forest Service officials in New Mexico say there's “high confidence" a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur with sustained winds up to 50 mph.

US, world markets retreat after Powell's hawkish rate stance

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was pointed toward losses before markets opened on Friday, following global shares lower after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated aggressive increases in interest rates were needed to fight inflation. The futures for the Dow industrials fell 0.3% while the same for the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%. Most major global indexes declined and oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel. In a panel discussion held Thursday by the International Monetary Fund, Powell said the Fed must move faster than it has previously to tackle high inflation, which suggests sharp interest rate increases are likely in coming months.

