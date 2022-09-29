AP News Summary at 9:22 a.m. EDT

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. It's now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm. One person is confirmed dead and a Florida sheriff said he believes fatalities are in the hundreds. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. is drenching the Florida peninsula overnight, threatening catastrophic flooding. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said they still cannot access many of the people that are in need.

Hurricane Ian strikes Florida hospital from above and below

Hurricane Ian has swamped a four-story Florida hospital from both above and below, according to a doctor who works there. The storm surge flooded its lower level emergency room on Wednesday, while fierce winds tore away part of the roof from the fourth-floor intensive care unit. Dr. Birgit Bodine spent the night at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, anticipating the storm would make things busy. But, she says, she didn’t anticipate that the roof would blow off on the fourth floor. The damage forced patients into just two of the floors. Bodine plans to spend another night at the hospital, when incoming storm injuries could make things worse.

Kremlin gets ready to annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it will formally annex occupied parts of Ukraine where it held Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in which it claimed that residents had voted overwhelmingly to live under Moscow’s rule. The Ukrainian government and the West have denounced the ballots as illegal, forced and rigged. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony on Friday in the Kremlin when four regions of Ukraine will be officially folded into Russia. Putin's spokesman says the pro-Moscow administrators of the regions will sign treaties to join Russia during the ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall. Russian shelling hit several parts of Ukraine on Thursday, as Russian troops appeared to lose more ground around the key northeastern city of Lyman.

North Korea fires missiles after Harris leaves South Korea

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a show of defiance, North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea during which she emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. It was the third round of missile launches by North Korea this week, extending a record pace in weapons testing as it accelerates a push to expand its arsenal and pressure Washington to accept it as a nuclear power. Harris earlier capped her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula, where she addressed the threat posed by the increasingly hostile North.

In Minnesota, abortion key to Keith Ellison's 2nd term hopes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Keith Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Now Ellison is locked in a tough reelection fight after four tumultuous years that put Minnesota in the world spotlight over the police killings of George Floyd and other Black men. His Republican opponent, hedge fund lawyer Jim Schultz, says Ellison deserves much of the blame for the surge in violent crime that followed. Ellison is using the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision rolling back abortion rights to rally Democrats and suburban swing voters.

Vatican sanctioned Nobel laureate after Timor accusations

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says it imposed disciplinary sanctions on Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo in the past two years following allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor in the 1990s. The Vatican spokesman said in a statement that the office that handles sex abuse cases received allegations “concerning the bishop’s behavior” in 2019 and within a year had imposed the sanctions. They included limitations on Belo’s movements and exercise of ministry, and prohibited him from having voluntary contact with minors or contact with East Timor. The statement says the measures were “modified and reinforced” in November 2021 and that in both occasions Belo had formally accepted the punishment.

Friend or foe? Japan-China ties complicated after 50 years

TOKYO (AP) — Friend or foe? On the streets of Tokyo and Beijing, the ties between Japan and China remain complicated and often contradictory. Chinese urbanites slurp “ramen” soup noodles in a two-story restaurant row made to look like Tokyo’s narrow alleyways. Japanese flock to a festival in Tokyo to try Chinese dumplings. But critical views are on the rise 50 years after the two Asian countries normalized relations as part of the process that brought Communist China into the international fold. The two are marking the anniversary Thursday of the agreement to establish diplomatic relations in 1972.

Climate Migration: Blind and homeless amid Somalia's drought

DOLLOW, Somalia (AP) — Issack is 80, Hassan 75. The two blind men are friends and as close as brothers, gripping each other’s hands in their mutual darkness as tightly as they hold their canes. Near the end of their lives, the most alarming drought in more than half a century in Somalia has stripped them of their animals and homes. Pastoralists and farmers who have known for generations where to take cattle, goats and camels when the usual water sources run dry have been horrified by this drought that has seen four straight rainy seasons fail. The Associated Press met the men crouching together in the dust among hundreds of new arrivals at a displacement camp.

In sacred Brazil dunes, critics see evangelical encroachment

SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — A vast blanket of white sand overlooking the Brazilian city Salvador became a flashpoint after City Hall began building a plaza at the dune’s base with bathrooms and a welcome center, and soon will start on a staircase leading up the sand. Afro Brazilian religious groups have protested what they see as elected representatives wielding power to conquer and christen another physical space, and politics poisoning religion ahead of the Oct. 2 election. Defenders of the project say it’s necessary to protect the fragile dunes from the huge influx of people. The project reinforces some people’s concern that the constitutionally enshrined secularism of the world’s fourth largest democracy is in jeopardy.

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at age 59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died. Manager Jarez Posey tells The Associated Press that Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Wednesday. The cause was not immediately clear. Coolio was 59. He won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 No. 1 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”