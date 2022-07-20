AP News Summary at 9:51 a.m. EDT

'The mouth of a bear': Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia

NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia. Their journey starts not with a gun to the head, but with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia. Those who choose to live in Russia are then taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again. Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy ground, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations. An Associated Press investigation found that many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses. It also found an underground network of Russians trying to help Ukrainians escape.

Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to announce new actions on climate change. Just days ago an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for a sweeping legislative package of new environmental programs this year. Biden's latest efforts comes as he is set to visit a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing. It’s the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that Biden is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency. Wednesday’s executive actions include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry.

Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Elaine Luria of Virginia and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. Luria and Kinzinger are from different parties but agree emphatically that the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Kinzinger has already decided not to seek reelection after facing the prospect of taking on another Republican incumbent in a newly drawn district. Luria's swing district in the Norfolk area has been redrawn, and she faces a tougher reelection bid in November.

As fires ease in southern Europe, blaze hits Greek capital

PALINI, Greece (AP) — Nearly 500 firefighters are struggling to contain a large wildfire that is threatening hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight. Greek officials said winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (50 mph) are making air support difficult for fire crews. Fires continue to burn across southern Europe, but authorities in France, Spain and Portugal have all reported improved conditions, with a respite from severe heat wave conditions.

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, Trump and Pence will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in their fraught relationship. Trump and Pence could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run.

Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment

Some Trump administration officials had initial doubts that it was legal to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census but pressed forward and attempted to add it anyways. That's according to an investigative report released Wednesday by a congressional oversight committee. It had been speculated that the Trump administration wanted the citizenship question in order to exclude people in the country illegally from apportionment numbers. The report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform offers a smoking gun of sorts: A secret memo from a top Commerce Department political appointee exploring apportionment as a possible reason for including the question.

AP PHOTOS: Afghan despair, poverty fuel addiction scourge

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Drug addiction has long been a problem in Afghanistan, the world’s biggest producer of opium and heroin. The ranks of the addicted have been fueled by persistent poverty and by decades of war that left few families unscarred. It appears to only be getting worse since the country’s economy collapsed after the seizure of power by the Taliban in August last year and the subsequent halt of international financing. On a recent day, hundreds of men, strung out on heroin and opium, were strewn over the hillside overlooking Kabul, some in tents, some lying in the dirt.

Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers

NEW YORK (AP) — High diesel prices are driving up the cost of everything, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture. That's because nearly everything that’s delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel. Truckers are turning down hauling jobs in the states with the most expensive diesel. They're choosing lighter loads and in some cases working longer hours to make up for the money lost on fuel. Farmers harvesting hay and planting corn with diesel-fired tractors are taking a hit of thousands of dollars per week. And many of these high costs are passed down to consumers.

Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

JERUSALEM (AP) — A project that aims to increase access for disabled people to Jerusalem's Western Wall has turned into an extensive archaeological excavation into the city's history. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say that among the finds is an ornate first-century villa with its own attached ritual bath footsteps from where the biblical Temple stood, Ottoman pipes built into a 2,000-year-old aqueduct that supplied the city with water; early Islamic oil lamps; and bricks stamped with the name of a late Roman legion. Salvage excavations have gone on for years, and the elevators are only expected to be brought online in 2025.

From the college dorm trenches: What to bring, leave at home

NEW YORK (AP) — For the uninitiated, outfitting a college dorm room can be a dizzying experience. Doing it at a time of high inflation can make it even more daunting. The first step: Meticulously go over what your school allows and provides. Hacks and chats on social media on how to set up dorm rooms are plentiful at the moment as families prepare to pack up and ship out. Among suggestions from the pros: a laundry backpack, instead of a hamper. How about a power tower as opposed to a strip to save space? And when it comes to storage, think vertically.