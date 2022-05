AP News Summary at 9:16 a.m. EDT

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is bolstering its offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the outcome of the grueling conflict would determine whether his country’s fate lies with the West or under Moscow’s domination. The Russian military launched airstrikes and artillery and missile attacks in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014. Poland’s president made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership, a issue set to be decided at an EU summit in June. Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.

Belarusians join war seeking to free Ukraine and themselves

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and ultimately that of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Some Russian troops were sent from Belarusian territory into Ukraine early in the war, and Lukashenko has publicly stood by long-time ally Putin, calling him his “big brother.” Weakening Putin, they believe, would create a window of opportunity to topple Lukashenko and bring democratic change to the nation of nearly 10 million people.

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. He also visited Osan Air Base, where thousands of U.S. and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat. Biden says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. Japan is the next stop on Biden's trip to Asia.

School counselors sound cry for help after Buffalo shooting

A surge in student mental health needs, staff shortages, and widespread episodes of misbehavior and violence have put extraordinary strain on school counselors and psychologists. The supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, that was carried out by an 18-year-old who had been flagged for making a threatening comment at his high school highlights their concerns about their ability to screen students who might show the potential for violence. In many schools, the Buffalo shooting and others before it have prompted staff discussions on how they might respond differently.

Albanese elected Australia's leader in complex poll result

SYDNEY (AP) — Australians awoke to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the center-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation’s top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country's changed fabric. It's unclear whether Albanese’s party could form a majority government or rely on the support of an increased number of independents and minor party candidates who won seats in Saturday’s election. With counting set to continue for many days as postal votes are tallied, one prospect is for Albanese to be sworn in as acting prime minister to attend Tuesday’s Quad summit in Tokyo with U.S., Japanese and Indian leaders. President Joe Biden says he's looking forward to seeing Albanese.

EXPLAINER: What are the key climate themes at Davos?

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Climate change will be one focus of the World Economic Forum's first in-person gathering of business and government leaders in two years. Emerging as central themes are investment considerations known as ESG, getting to “net zero” and the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy consumption. Of the roughly 270 panels happening Monday through Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Davos, one-third are about climate change or its direct effects. Among the climate leaders expected to attend are U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and Alok Sharma, president of last year's international climate conference COP26.

DAVOS DIARY: Train, not plane means scenery, carbon cutting

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum is encouraging European attendees to come to its exclusive gathering in the Swiss Alps by train. It's part of efforts to burnish the sustainability credentials for an event in Davos that conjures up images of government leaders, billionaire elites and corporate titans jetting in on carbon-spewing private planes. One Associated Press reporter covering the meeting for the first time skipped the airport to take the 12-hour train journey from London. Event organizers call climate change a priority and say they can offset any aviation-related emissions for people flying in. They can also provide sustainable jet fuel at Zurich’s airport for those taking private jets.

Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — One of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress is in the toughest reelection battle of his career in South Texas. Rep. Henry Cuellar is trying to win the nomination for a 10th term in a primary runoff Tuesday against challenger Jessica Cisneros. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are standing by Cuellar despite his staunch anti-abortion views. Cisneros is an immigration attorney who supports abortion rights. The runoff is a test of how much abortion rights will energize voters in the midterm elections. A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion last month showed that the court may overturn abortion rights this summer.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL'

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from “Saturday Night Live,” leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday's finale of its 47th season. Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also leave the cast after the episode hosted by Natasha Lyonne. The 38-year-old McKinnon won two Emmys in her 10 seasons on the show, during which her impressions included Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Her comic chops with characters frequently drove castmates and hosts to lose it live on air. The 28-year-old Davidson joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0