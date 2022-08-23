AP News Summary at 9:34 a.m. EDT

Six months on, Ukraine fights war, faces painful aftermath

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Six months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and with no end to the conflict in sight, The Associated Press revisited Danyk Rak, a 12-year-old looking after his wounded mother, as well as a police officer and an Orthodox priest whose lives have been upended by war. They describe the difficulty dealing with the wide-spread damage around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the impact it has had on residents, and the aftermath of mass civilian killings at Bucha, northwest of the city.

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump's constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.”

AP-NORC poll: Most in US say they want stricter gun laws

CHICAGO (AP) — Most U.S. adults want to see gun laws made stricter and think gun violence is increasing nationwide. That's according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions. The poll comes from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows majorities of Americans view both reducing gun violence and protecting gun ownership as important issues. The poll finds 71% of Americans say gun laws should be stricter, including about half of Republicans and a majority of those in gun-owning households.

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rain across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.” The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over 24 hours ending at noon Monday. At least one fatality has been blamed on the downpour as emergency officials say they've responded to dozens of locations with high water on the roads.

As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury in Michigan returned Tuesday for its first full day of deliberations in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. agreed to get Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 and trigger a civil war just before the presidential election. Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two others. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were entrapped by FBI agents and informants who got inside the group. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in western Michigan.

U. Michigan study to help those with autism improve driving

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists in sharpening their driving skills. The upcoming effort will be the second phase of a project funded by Ford Motor Co. that teams the Ann Arbor university with a local driving academy. During phase one of the study, researchers found that students with autism spectrum disorder detected fewer hazards than control participants during simulated drives. But the lead researcher says many of the students' responses improved with further training. The second phase is expected to start in a month or two.

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

A new documentary, “Katrina Babies,” looks at how a generation of New Orleans residents coming of age after Hurricane Katrina, are reconciling with the catastrophic storm that transformed their lives. Edward Buckles, Jr., a New Orleans native who was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit, directed the film. He interviews people who were children when the storm hit about the trauma they endured during and after the storm. The documentary debuts on HBO on August 24.

Teen pilot on track for solo global flight world record

CHARLEROI, Belgium (AP) — A Belgian-British teenage pilot is set to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane. Mack Rutherford landed Tuesday in southern Belgium ahead of the penultimate leg of his global odyssey. Weather permitting, the 17-year-old aviator is due to land in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Wednesday, some five months after setting out. That would break the record set by 18-year-old Travis Ludlow in 2021. Rutherford is flying a fast ultralight Shark with a cruising speed reaching 300 kph (186 mph). It’s the same kind of aircraft his 19-year-old sister Zara used to set the world record in January for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.