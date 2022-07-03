AP News Summary at 9:16 p.m. EDT

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say three people were killed and three others are in critical condition after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen. Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen says the three victims in Sunday's attack are a man in his 40s and “two young people.” Thomassen says a 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting. He tells reporters there is no indication that anyone else was involved, though police aere still investigating. Thomassen says it is too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting. It happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia. According to witnesses, when the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede.

'Stay tuned' for new evidence against Trump in July hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot says more evidence is emerging that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol and rioted. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information and stay tuned.” He's not disclosing the new information he's referring to and he's not saying who's provided it. But he says the information hasn't shaken the committee's confidence in the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. At least two more hearings are scheduled this month. And the committee's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, is making clear that criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including against Trump, could follow.

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans have shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says she has always been amazed at how Afghans stubbornly hung on to hope against all odds, greeting each of several new regimes with optimism. But by 2018, a Gallup poll showed that the fraction of people in Afghanistan with hope in the future was the lowest ever recorded anywhere. It didn’t have to be this way, Gannon says.

Russia claims control of pivotal eastern Ukrainian province

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has claimed control over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of Moscow’s grinding war. The General Staff of Ukraine’s military reported Sunday that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province. Ukraine's president acknowledged the withdrawal in his nightly video address but said his forces would return with more modern weapons. If confirmed, Russia’s complete seizure of Luhansk would provide its troops with a stronger base from which to press their advance in the Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin is bent on capturing that region in a campaign that could determine the course of the entire war.

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the June 27 shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It isn't yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of a glacier in Italy's Alps has broken loose and killed at least six hikers and injured nine others. Alpine rescue service officials provided the death toll Sunday evening and said it could take hours to determine if any hikers might be missing, with unconfirmed reports saying there could be as many as 15 unaccounted for. The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the area of Marmolada peak involved helicopters and rescue dogs. On Sunday night, the corps posted a phone number for callers whose loved ones might not have returned from excursions near the glacier.

The long, ongoing debate over ‘All men are created equal’

NEW YORK (AP) — “All men are created equal.” Few words in American history are invoked as often as the preamble to the Declaration of Independence, published nearly 250 years ago. And are few more difficult to define. The music, and the economy, of “all men are created equal” make it both universal and elusive — and adaptable to viewpoints otherwise with little or no common ground. How we use them often depends less on how we came into this world than on what kind world we want to live in. It’s as if “All men are created equal” leads Americans to ask: “And then what?”

WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. The native West Virginian will receive that tribute at a later date. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the honor on Sunday. During a memorial in Charleston, West Virginia, Williams was remembered for his courage, humility and selflessness. President Harry Truman awarded the Medal of Honor to Williams in 1945 for his heroics during one of the Pacific theater's fiercest fights, the battle for Iwo Jima.

Wimbledon wild-card entry steals set, not win, from Djokovic

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic found himself locked in a tight fourth-round match at Wimbledon against a wild-card entry making his Grand Slam tournament debut. They were even at a set apiece after about 1 1/2 hours of play. But Djokovic soon was in control and ended up winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday night. There have been many surprises and new faces at this tournament. Djokovic just keeps winning and is moving closer to a fourth consecutive title at Wimbledon and seventh overall. He also is seeking a 21st major championship overall. This was the first time that Wimbledon is a planned 14-day tournament with play scheduled for the middle Sunday.

