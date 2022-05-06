AP News Summary at 9:17 a.m. EDT

New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A new international effort is racing to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large. That comes even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port. The fight in the last Ukrainian stronghold of a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for a major holiday Monday. Some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are believed to be holed up beneath Azovstal steelworks. Ukraine said a few hundred civilians were also trapped there.

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. The economy’s hiring gains have been remarkably consistent in the face of the worst inflation in four decades. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Yet it’s unclear how long the jobs boom will continue.

'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing for a world without Roe v. Wade. Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to make the state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions in states where the procedure might be outlawed. Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is renovating and building new facilities to increase its capacity. Access Reproductive Justice is a nonprofit that helps women with the logistics of abortions. The group has raised $25,000 since Monday. That's when a draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court was published indicating the court would end federal abortion protections. The group has also seen an influx of people asking to volunteer.

Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death

The Louisiana State Police superintendent wrote himself an ominous note days after the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene: “Realize there is a problem — must address immediately.” Excerpts of a personal journal made public Thursday show Col. Kevin Reeves considered aggressive action after his troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene. State police didn’t launch an internal investigation for another 462 days. A legislative committee is now seeking to hold Reeves in contempt for refusing to turn over his full journals. His lawyer says Reeves is cooperating and the delays in the Greene case are not his doing.

GOP works to get out the vote after calling elections rigged

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans who embraced discredited conspiracy theories about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat and preached skepticism about elections now need their supporters to trust the system enough to vote for them. It's a tricky calculus. If they continue spreading Trump’s lies that the election was stolen, they risk undermining faith in democracy and having their supporters stay at home. But if they reject Trump’s claims, they face his wrath and that of his supporters, who wield sizable influence in many GOP primaries. Surveys show many Republican voters harbor doubts about the 2020 election, and a steady drumbeat of misinformation from cable news pundits and talk radio has helped keep those doubts alive.

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva before the strike that sank the warship. The incident was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military But Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Friday that the U.S. “did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva,” although he acknowledged that the U.S. and allies routinely share intelligence with Ukraine. An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles.

Builders hurt protected areas in climate-weary Puerto Rico

SALINAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into destruction in an ecological reserve that protects one of the island’s most extensive mangrove forests. Mangrove helps protect the island from surging seas during hurricanes that have become more frequent and intense with a changed climate. The investigation comes as outraged residents demand answers from officials in a U.S. territory where lack of oversight, diminished enforcement, and permits issued illegally by the government have led to an increase in construction within protected areas and regions, some of them prone to flooding and landslide.

Europe's farmers stir up biogas to offset Russian energy

SONCHAMP, France (AP) — In lush fields southwest of Paris, farmers are joining Europe’s fight to free itself from Russian gas. They’ll soon turn on a new facility where crops and waste are fermented to produce “biogas.” It’s among energy solutions being explored as the continent works to choke off funding for Russian gas amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Rural gas plants that provide energy for hundreds or thousands of homes nearby won't soon supplant Russian supplies. And critics of using crops to make gas argue that farmers should instead be concentrating on growing food. But biogas use could double this year in France and it's one part of the puzzle of how to reduce Europe’s energy dependence on Russia.

Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19

The Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. The decision comes less than three months after the country hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The World University Games have also been postponed. The Asian Games were to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the eastern city of Hangzhou and would involve more than 11,000 athletes. That is more than the Summer Olympics. The World University Games had been scheduled for June 26-July 7 in the western city of Chengdu.

America's love affair with the lawn is getting messy

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — For generations, the neat, green lawn has been a classic part of American yards. It still dominates the landscape. But drought, pollinator health and other environmental concerns have been chipping away at that, in different ways in different places. Scientists and gardeners say a yard full of more diverse and native plants takes less work and water to maintain than turf grass does. Plant retailers see a trend toward a more relaxed, natural and abundant look for yards and gardens. And many municipalities are trying to curtail the use of gas-powered lawn tools, and herbicides and pesticides.

