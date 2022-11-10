AP News Summary at 9:31 a.m. EST

Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats would extend to Arizona.

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. There was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright. In the House, Republicans were within a dozen seats Wednesday night of the 218 needed to take control.

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.

US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September. The year-over-year gain was the smallest since January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, “core” inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September. The numbers were all lower than economists had expected. Even with last month’s tentative easing of inflation, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep raising interest rates to try to stem persistently high price increases.

Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city amid growing signs it was following through on a retreat that would mark a turning point in the grinding war. Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious. It was difficult to know what was happening in the industrial port city. A forced pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks yet, recalling their retreat from the capital in the early days of the war. Recapturing Kherson could allow Ukraine to win back lost territory in the south.

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. Weather-weary central Florida is still getting strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging coastal surge in places like Daytona Beach Shores. The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Report: War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The planning and buildup of liquified and other natural gas would add 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (1.9 billion metric tons) a year to the air by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by Climate Action Tracker at international climate talks in Egypt. That’s enough greenhouse gas to “hinder if not catastrophically hinder chances" of keeping within the 1.5 degrees warming goal. The report calculates that if everything goes through, the build-up would produce five times the amount of gas it is supposed to replace from Russia.

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan's gyms

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says women are banned from using gyms in Afghanistan. The rule, which comes into force this week, is the group's latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. A spokesman from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice said on Thursday that the ban was being introduced because people were ignoring gender segregation rules and that women were not wearing the headscarf, or hijab. Women are also banned from parks. The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing power in August 2021. They have banned girls from middle school and high school and restricted women from most jobs. The U.N. says the ban is another example of the Taliban's “continued and systematic erasure” of women from public life.

Climate Migration: Açai growers flee salty Amazon water

MACAPA, Brazil (AP) — The Amazon river discharges one-fifth of all the world’s water that runs off the land surface. Despite a volume more than 10 times the Mississippi’s, the seawater is advancing and leaving thousands of inhabitants of the Bailique archipelago scrambling to quench their thirst. With little government assistance and also facing sea erosion, many families have decided to leave the region. Last year, the seawater pushed upriver for longer, around five months. The water tasted saltier and for the first time in several decades, it reached the whole archipelago, eight islands, where about 14,000 people live spread across 58 villages.

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Combs is the winner of the Country Music Association Awards' coveted entertainer of the year trophy. Combs thanked the country music community for making his dreams come true. It was the second time in a row he won the show's top honor, and he also won won album of the year for “Growin' Up.” Wednesday's show in Nashville, Tennessee, opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Leading nominee Lainey Wilson took home two trophies and Alan Jackson accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.