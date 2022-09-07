AP News Summary at 9:18 p.m. EDT

Official: Suspect in Canada rampage is dead by his own hand

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — A Canadian official says the final suspect in the stabbing rampage in and around Canadian reserve has died of self-inflicted wounds after his car was run off the road by police. Police say 32-year-old Myles Sanderson was found near the town of Rosthern in Saskatchewan as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife. An official familiar with the matter says officers rammed Sanderson’s vehicle off the road. The official says the fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted, but there is no immediate information on when the wounds were inflicted or when Sanderson died.

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been focusing on the future. In the past Flynn was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. He's used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shelling has resumed in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. Russian and Ukrainian officials blamed each other. The attacks Wednesday come a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone at the plant to prevent a catastrophe. A Ukrainian regional governor said Russians fired on a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from the plant. Russian authorities said the city where the power plant is located is in a blackout because Ukrainian shelling damaged a power substation. In the east and south, Ukrainian officials reported progress in their counteroffensive.

Obamas return to the White House, unveil official portraits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits in an event filled with nostalgia and humor. President Joe Biden hosted the ceremony Wednesday at the White House, where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe. Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background. Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room. Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait. Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat wave that started more than a week ago has been hotter and longer than any other in the state, and it has put unprecedented strain on power supplies. That prompted Newsom to plead with people to use less power to avoid rolling blackouts. Meeting the state’s heightened energy demand also required activating generators fueled by natural gas, which is still a major part of the state’s power picture.

EPA leader: Jackson needs 'fair share' of money to fix water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says he wants Mississippi’s capital city to receive “its fair share” of federal money to repair a troubled water system. Homes and businesses had no running water for several days last week. Even with water flowing from taps once again, Jackson lacks safe drinking water. The city of 150,000 is in the sixth week of a boil-water advisory from the state health department because of concerns that low pressure could allow contaminants into the water. EPA Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson and met with local residents and state and local elected officials Wednesday

Bolsonaro turns Brazil's bicentennial into campaign rally

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair bolsonaro has transformed the nation’s bicentennial into a multi-city campaign event, amid concerns from critics he would use his appearances to undermine the upcoming election. Bolsonaro trails former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in polls before the Oct. 2 vote, and the incumbent drew tens of thousands of staunch supporters for rallies in Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. The armed forces put on military displays in the first two cities. Bolsonaro compared da Silva to autocratic leftist leaders in Venezuela and Nicaragua and called Brazil’s former president “a gangster.”

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple revealed its next line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year’s model, despite the mounting pressures of inflation that has driven up the cost of other everyday items. The decision to hold the line of iPhone prices came as a mild surprise, as most analysts had predicted Apple would likely ask its devout fans to pay as much as 15% more to help offset the rising costs for many components. The four new models, with starting prices ranging from $799 to $1,099, will be in stores beginning Sept. 16.

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.

Tiafoe 1st US man in US Open semifinals since Roddick in '06

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has become the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006 by beating Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4. The 24-year-old Tiafoe was backed by a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tiafoe is seeded No. 22 and his first career semifinal at any Grand Slam tournament will come Friday against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner. Tiafoe played aggressive tennis and used 18 aces along with strong net play to oust No. 9 Rublev, a Russian who dropped to 0-6 in major quarterfinals.