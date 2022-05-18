AP News Summary at 9:19 a.m. EDT

Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s support was enough to elevate his Senate candidate to victory in North Carolina on Tuesday. His pick in Pennsylvania remained in a tough fight in that state’s Senate primary. In a key congressional race, a Republican congressman’s bad behavior finally caught up with him. And in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, a Trump-backed candidate who has spread lies about the 2020 vote count won the GOP nomination, putting an election denier within striking distance of running a presidential battleground state in 2024. But in Idaho, with incumbency on his side, the sitting governor weathered a primary challenge from his far-right lieutenant governor.

Russian soldier pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A 21-year-old Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since Moscow invaded Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin could get life in prison for shooting a a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window four days into the invasion. Shishimarin is a member of a captured Russian tank unit. He was prosecuted under a section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war. Ukraine's prosecutor general previously said her office was preparing war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offenses that included bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians and rape. Shishimarin entered his plea at his trial on Wednesday.

Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo store where 10 Black people were killed in a racist shooting rampage was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, residents say Tops Friendly Market was a sort of community hub where they chatted with neighbors and caught up on each other’s lives. Now they’re grappling not just with the attack, but also with being targeted in a place that has been so vital to the community. Before Tops opened in 2003, residents had to travel long distances to buy nutritious food or settle for snacks and higher-priced staples from corner stores and gas stations. Residents say the fact that there are no other options lays bare the racial and economic divide that existed in Buffalo long before the shooting.

NATO chief hails 'historic moment' as Finland, Sweden apply

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Finland and Sweden have applied for membership amid concerns over Russia’s war on Ukraine. Stoltenberg says NATO allies agree "that this is an historic moment which we must seize.” The applications submitted Wednesday must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining. The two could officially become members once their accession protocols are ratified if Erdogan's objections are overcome. That could take a few months. The process usually takes eight to 12 months. But NATO wants to move quickly given the threat from Russia hanging over the Nordic countries’ heads.

US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men

The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached milestone agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally. That makes the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. The federation has announced separate collective bargaining agreements through 2028 with the unions for both national teams. The move ends years of often acrimonious negotiations. One of the main sticking points was World Cup prize money. The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup later this year and next year’s Women’s World Cup. It will also pool the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

In Ukraine, limbs lost and lives devastated in an instant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — There is a cost to war. To the countries that wage it. To the soldiers who fight it. To the civilians who endure it. Territory is gained and lost. And sometimes regained and lost again. But some losses are permanent for the people embroiled in conflict. Lives lost can never be regained. Nor can limbs. So it is in Ukraine. For soldiers wounded while defending their country their sense of purpose and belief in the cause they were fighting for can sometimes help them cope psychologically with amputation. The struggle can be much harder for some civilians who are maimed while going about their lives in a war that already terrified them.

Edwards ousts North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn in GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has lost to North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the Republican congressional primary. Luke Ball, a spokesperson for Cawthorn’s campaign, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Cawthorn had conceded the race before the AP called it for Edwards. A fast-food franchise owner, Edwards' victory advances him to the November election against Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. Several GOP leaders had turned away from the 26-year-old, pro-Donald Trump congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors.

US, banks, unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia's war

BONN, Germany (AP) — Ahead of the G7 finance ministers’ meetings, the U.S. Treasury, several global development banks and other groups have unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan meant to address a worldwide food security crisis exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Treasury announced Wednesday that several global development banks are “working swiftly to bring to bear their financing, policy engagement, technical assistance” to prevent starvation prompted by the war, rising food costs and climate damage to crops. Tens of billions will be spent supporting farmers, addressing the fertilizer supply crisis, and developing land for food production, among other issues.

Harris to tell Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will tell the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s graduating cadets that they are starting their service at a crucial moment for the world. In prepared remarks for Wednesday's ceremony in Connecticut, Harris calls it a period in history when the “rule of law is strained” and “fundamental principles are under threat.” Harris also reflects on the state of a world in which long-standing rules and norms are more frequently coming under attack, noting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Democrat will tell the graduates that upholding the international rules-based order is one of the nation's “defining missions.”

US markets point lower, Target tumbles before opening bell

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to open with losses on Wednesday as investors weighed mixed U.S. retail sales data and potentially more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 index was down 0.8% and the same for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.6%. Markets rebounded Tuesday after the Commerce Department report that showed retail sales rose 0.9% in April. But much like Walmart a day earlier, Target said its first-quarter profit was gouged by higher costs and its shares slid more than 23% in premarket trading.

