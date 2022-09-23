AP News Summary at 9:21 a.m. EDT

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Voting has started in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia. The Kremlin-orchestrated referendums, which have been widely denounced by Ukraine and the West as shams without any legal force, are seen as a step toward annexing the territories by Russia. The votes are being held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian officials reported more evidence of possible war crimes on Friday. The governor of the Kharkiv region, which was mostly held by Russian forces before a Ukrainian counteroffensive this month, said 436 bodies were exhumed from a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium, 30 of them with visible signs of torture.

World opinion shifts against Russia as Ukraine worries grow

NEW YORK (AP) — The tide of international opinion appears to have decisively shifted against Russia, as a number of non-aligned countries joined the United States and its allies in condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine and its threats to the principles of the international rules-based order. In what many believed earlier this year was Western wishful thinking, much of the international community spoke out against the conflict in rare displays of unity at the often fractured United Nations. The coalescing condemnation picked up steam earlier in the week when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization of some additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, signaling the unlikelihood of a quick end to the war and suggested that nuclear weapons may be an option.

NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn't Trump in cuffs?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general isn’t arresting former President Donald Trump even though she says her three-year investigation uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire. Instead, Democrat Letitia James announced a civil lawsuit seeking $250 million and a permanent ban on the Republican former president from doing business in the state. So why isn’t Trump being prosecuted? For one, James doesn’t have jurisdiction under state law to bring a criminal case. For another, mounting a criminal fraud case is far more challenging than a civil lawsuit. Trump says he didn't break any laws and the lawsuit is politically motivated.

Pro-government rallies held in Iran amid mass protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian counterprotesters have gathered across the country in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest. A few thousand people attended a rally in the capital, where they waved Iranian flags, and similar demonstrations were held in other cities. Authorities claim the rallies are spontaneous. State TV, meanwhile, suggested on Friday that the death toll from this week’s protests and clashes with security forces, sparked by the death of a young woman being held by the morality police, could be as high as 26. It's the most severe unrest in years, and internet access has been disrupted for days. Many of the protesters are calling for the fall of the Islamic Republic.

Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is pounding Bermuda with heavy rains and winds as it sweeps by the island and is forecast to approach northeastern Canada as a still-powerful storm late Friday. Authorities in Bermuda opened shelters and closed schools and offices ahead of Fiona. Premier David Burt urged residents to “take care of yourself and your family.” The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane watch over extensive coastal expanses of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Fiona should reach Canada as a “large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.”

Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists have staged a coordinated ‘global climate strike’ to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin Friday carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It’s not too late.” The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. Thousands of people attended the rally in Berlin, which featured calls for the German government to establish a 100-billion-euro (dollar) fund for tackling climate change.

Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials have called off the lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison officials called off Thursday’s execution after they determined inmate Alan Miller’s “veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol” before a midnight deadline to commence the execution. Miller has been returned to his cell at the south Alabama prison, Hamm said. The halt came three hours after a divided U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to begin.

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season. The move takes effect immediately and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said Udoka was being sanctioned because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization. Those people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly.

Model who criticized Myanmar's military fears repatriation

BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand. Now she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung says she is stuck at Bangkok’s airport. When she arrived Wednesday night by air from a short trip to Vietnam, she was denied reentry into Thailand. A Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the model was denied entry into Thailand due to an issue with her travel document. He said she was not arrested and there are currently no plans to deport her anywhere. Since Myanmar's military seized power last year it has violently cracked down on opposition and jailed critics.

US futures dragging Wall Street toward another down week

Wall Street careened toward another day of losses early Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks spurred fears of a possible global recession and sent oil prices to their lowest level since the opening days of 2022. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and futures for the S&P 500 tumbled 1.2%. Barring a wild swing, major U.S. indices are poised to finish the week with losses for the fourth time in five weeks. Oil prices fell 3%, threatening to fall below $80 per barrel for the first time since early January.