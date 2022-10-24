AP News Summary at 9:22 p.m. EDT

Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for “Will & Grace,” appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and co-starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.” Jordan earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown. He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram and TikTok.

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are claiming increasing success in shooting down Iranian-built drones launched by Russia to terrorize the public. The head of Ukraine’s intelligence service said Monday that Ukraine’s forces have shot down 70% of the approximately 330 Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia has fired through Saturday. Russian officials doubled down on their claims of a possible “dirty bomb” radioactive attack, which Ukraine and the West both say is not coming from Ukraine. In cities and towns across the war-torn country, Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on infrastructure. Authorities are racing to rebuild damaged facilities while ordinary Ukrainians are trying to conserve energy.

New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outsider brought in to reform the ailing federal Bureau of Prisons has pledged to hold accountable any employees who sexually assault inmates and reform the agency’s archaic hiring practices. Colette Peters also did not rule out closing problematic prisons. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Peters pledged to change the agency's hiring practices to find candidates who want to “change hearts and minds." AP reporting has revealed rampant sexual abuse and other criminal conduct by staff. There have been dozens of escapes, deaths, and severe staffing shortages that have hampered responses to emergencies.

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl and wounding seven others before police killed him. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the shooter was 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who had graduated from the school last year.

1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd has been averted after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty and another agreed to let a judge decide his fate. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Instead, Kueng pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count. Thao took a different approach — his attorneys and prosecutors will agree to the evidence on the manslaughter count and let a judge decide whether Thao is guilty. If he's convicted, the murder count will be dropped. Experts say the approach, called a stipulated evidence trial, is uncommon but makes sense in some legal situations.

What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?

Some U.S. children’s hospitals are seeing a surge in an illness called RSV. It's a common virus that can cause mild symptoms such as runny nose and cough. But for some babies and older adults, RSV can be extremely serious, causing infections in the lungs. Experts say RSV is encountering a highly vulnerable population of babies and children who were sheltered from common bugs during the pandemic lockdowns and didn’t have a chance to build immunity. Doctors are bracing for how RSV, influenza and COVID-19 could combine this winter to stress hospital resources.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Drew Timme top AP preseason All-America team

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Gonzaga's Drew Timme are unanimous selections to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. They were joined by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Timme and Jackson-Davis were AP preseason All-Americans a year ago. Tshiebwe is the first AP national player of the year to return for another season since Tyler Hansbrough came back to lead North Carolina to a national title in 2009.

'It's about time': Celebrations of Diwali illuminate NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The week dawned gloomily in New York. But the drab mist was little match for the holiday at hand: Diwali, the festival of lights that symbolizes the triumph over darkness. Celebrated across South Asia in some fashion by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, the multi-day festival has secured a sturdy foothold far from the subcontinent in places with significant disapora populations — like New York. In Queens, shoppers took advantage of Diwali specials and sales ahead of the holiday. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung was one of the hosts of Diwali New York, a glitzy soiree meant to heighten the holiday's profile. He said it's “about time” Diwali became mainstream.

Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

NEW YORK (AP) — A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.” Ye was recently restricted from posting on Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. He has also suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.” Ye's talent agency, CAA, has also dropped him.