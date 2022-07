AP News Summary at 9:22 p.m. EDT

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden has exchanged a cordial fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but says he then raised the issue of the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence has said the crown prince approved. Biden held a private meeting with the crown prince and other Saudi officials Friday in hopes of repairing one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships. It was a carefully choreographed meeting with the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. This was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.

Russian cruise missiles rain down on southern Ukrainian city

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say cruise missiles fired by Russian strategic bombers struck a southeastern Ukrainian city, killing at least three people and wounding 15. The attack on Dnipro came a day after a Russian missile strike killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 200 in Vinnytsia, a city southwest of Kyiv, the capital. Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on the Donbas in Ukraine’s east, but Russian forces also have been pounding other parts of the country in a relentless push to wrest territory from Ukraine and soften the morale of its leaders, civilians and troops as the war nears the five-month mark.

Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seems to have bowed to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package. Biden is telling Democrats to quickly push the measure through Congress so families can “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes. Biden’s statement comes hours after Manchin, the West Virginian who is one of Congress’ more conservative Democrats, said that if party leaders wanted to pass a measure before next month’s recess, it should be limited to provisions curbing prescription drug prices, extending subsidies for people buying health insurance and reducing the federal deficit.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide. It's Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision. The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.

Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking. Mexio's navy says he was caught in Sinaloa state Friday. Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. The brutal murder marked a low point in U.S.-Mexico relations. The former leader of the Guadalajara cartel had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.

Watchdog briefs Jan. 6 panel on erased Secret Service texts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security has briefed all nine members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack about a report that found the Secret Service deleted texts from around Jan. 6. That is according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private briefing. The closed-door briefing Friday comes days after the office sent a letter to members of Congress stating that Secret Service agents erased messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. A spokesman for the Secret Service immediately objected to the letter and says the agency has been complying with the investigation.

US officials: States getting more monkeypox vaccine soon

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say more than 100,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine are on the way to states in the next few days. And several million more are coming in the months ahead. Friday's announcement described the government’s latest attempts to keep up with a surprising international outbreak accounting for hundreds of newly reported U.S. cases every day. In a call with reporters, officials said they expect cases to keep rising for at least several more weeks. They also acknowledged that vaccine supply hasn't been keeping up with the demand seen in New York, California and some other places.

5-letter word for fun? Hasbro, NYT create Wordle board game

The company that makes some of the world’s most iconic board games including Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue is developing a new one based on Wordle, the obsessively popular digital word-guessing game. Hasbro Inc. and Wordle owner The New York Times announced Thursday that Wordle: The Party Game will be available for purchase in North America in October. In the free online version, players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. The drawback is that it can only be played once per day. The board game will give players the opportunity to play against others, and play as much as they want.

Tiger Woods gets emotional sendoff from St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods may have played his final round of a British Open at St. Andrews. He received an emotional sendoff worthy of the occasion. Woods shot a 75 and missed the cut. But that's not what Friday was all about. Crowds got larger and louder as he neared the end. Woods crossed the Swilcan Bridge and did not stop to pose like other legends before him have done. He kept walking. Woods says this will not be his last British Open. He just doesn't know if he'll be healthy enough to play when it returns to St. Andrews.