AP News Summary at 9:49 a.m. EDT

Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is nervously bracing for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warns could be especially brutal Russian attacks as the country observes its Independence Day and marks the war’s six-month point. Conditions are considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital. Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens Wednesday, but there were no immediate attacks.

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display in New York and Florida. The battle between centrist Democrats and more progressive party members continued. And former President Donald Trump's influence on the GOP remains immeasurable. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States.

Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans are waiting to learn the fate of their federal student debt as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded. But borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness. That's according to three people familiar with the decision, expected to be announced Wednesday. Biden is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments until January. Legal challenges are almost certain to come.

One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Nearly a month after torrential rainfall brought devastating floods to eastern Kentucky, many victims remain in shelters. Some people housed at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park vow to rebuild on land they still call home. Others plan to leave, and there are some who still haven't decided. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 455 people were still being housed in Kentucky state parks, churches, schools and community centers late last week. Many are waiting on decisions from the federal government about what kind of help they might get before they know whether they can rebuild. The catastrophic flooding caused at least 39 deaths in eastern Kentucky.

Uvalde school board to consider firing district police chief

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s embattled district police chief could become the first officer to lose his job over the slow and bungled law enforcement response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board will make their decision Wednesday on Pete Arredondo’s future. The meeting comes three months to the day since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers while hundreds of police officers waited in the hallway of Robb Elementary and outside the school. Arredondo has been on administrative leave since June. Uvalde students are set to begin a new school year September 6.

Israel's premier urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister says the West is letting Iran manipulate talks over an emerging “bad deal” to curb Tehran's nuclear capabilities. The Israeli caretaker premier, Yair Lapid, told reporters in Jerusalem on Wednesday that Israel staunchly opposes any agreement with Iran. He spoke as the Biden administration was expected to consider terms of a deal as soon as this week. Lapid said such a deal would send billions of dollars to Iran-backed groups that want to eliminate Israel. He said the West is “drawing a red line, the Iranians ignore it and the red line moves.” He said the deal does not meet President Joe Biden's goal of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state.

US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The U.S. military’s Central Command said the strikes hitting Deir Ez-Zor “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” At least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed according to an opposition war monitor. Iran denied having links with the targeted group. Syria did not immediately acknowledge the strikes. The strikes come after U.S. forces were targeted by a Aug. 15 drone attack. Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. U.S. forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.

Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest

An illegal dirt road ripping through protected areas in Brazil is only a few miles shy of connecting two of the worst areas of deforestation in the Amazon basin. If the road is completed it will turn a large area of remaining forest into an island, under pressure from human activity on all sides. Environmentalists have been warning about just this kind of development for decades. Roads are a focus because most Amazon deforestation occurs alongside them, where access is easier and land value is higher.

Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday. He was 87. The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970 entered hospice care on Aug. 12. “Lenny the Cool” went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. He also was inducted as a broadcaster in 2012. Dawson spent several decades working on local TV broadcast while also doing color analysis for NBC and hosting HBO's iconic “Inside the NFL.”

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

BEIJING (AP) — Twin giant pandas have been born at a breeding center in southwestern China, a sign of progress for the country’s unofficial national mascot as it struggles for survival amid climate change and loss of habitat. The male and female cubs are the second pair of twins born to their mother, Qin Qin. State media gave no word on the father, but Chinese veterinarians for years have been using artificial insemination to boost the population of the animals, which reproduce rarely in the wild and rely on a diet of bamboo in the mountains of western China. Encroachment on their land by farmers and industry has reduced the pandas’ space.